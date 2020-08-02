History Of Hazara

6.TANAWALIES OR TANOLIES.



MINES & MINERALS:

The TANAWALIES or TANOLIES , a tribe of Hazara, claim descent from Amir Khan, a Barlas Mughal, whose two son, Hind khan and Pal khan crossed the Indus some four centuries ago and settles in the area now known as Tanawal. Historians write that in 1472 some 4000 TANAWALIES crossed the river Indus under the command of their leader Moulvi Ibrahim Lodhi and established themselves over the Tanawal over the Tanawal area.Now a days they are scattered through out the Division and occupy Khalabat Town ship and the lower and the upper Tanawal area including Garhian tracks of the Mansehra District, VHindwal and pallal are chief sections of this tribe which are further divided into a large number of subsections whose name end in "al"Utmanzai is a sub tribe of Yousafzai tribe. In Hazara they were incited by the Gujars, from whom the Utmanzaies acquired land and were dominant there during the Sikh and the British periods. They also helped the British Government with great zeal during its early days in this area and were considered by the British as their most reliable friends in Hazara.Before the construction of Tarbela Dam, Kaya , Khabble, Tarbela, Khalabat , Morti , Mera etc etc and a narrow strip between the Indus River and the Gadun region were their chief areas of dwelling but after that project ( Tarbela Dam) they scattered through out the Division and the Punjab. However a sizeable section of a population of this tribe made Khalabat Town Ship their main place of living.Though itself a sub-section of the Yousafzai Tribe, the Utmanzai tribe is further divided into five main sections namely, Allazai, Akazai (distinct from the same tribe of the Black Mountains) Khanzai, Saddozai and Tahirkhali.

The name Turk is a "Tartar" word which means "Wanderer". while literally it means an iron helmet. The Turks in Hazara are the descendants of Mongolian Kurluke Turks, who had entered this area with Taimur in 1399 A.D. At one time they were dominant and had ruled the Pakhli area for more than three hundred years. But Pathan and other invaders expelled them gradually from their possessions.They, throughout their existence, saw many ups and down in this area. For instance at the start of the 18th century A.D. they were ousted from their headquarters Mankarai (a village near Haripur) by the Ghurghust Afghans. During the same period the Swaties also expelled them from Tanawal and Pakhli area. For the time being they remained as wanderers but in 1786, due to their request to Taimur Shah son of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Turks were re-instated in Mankara. Now a days in Hazara they dwell mostly in Haripur and in Mansehra District and Mankara is still counted as their headquarters in Hazara.Though H.W Bellew is of the opinion that it is not clear who these Dilazaks are? but it is a fact that the Dilazaks are a sub-section of the Pathans. They also consider themselves as members of Kadai Karlani branch of the Pathans. Irshad Khan also mentioned that their genealogical connection with the Afghans had been found during 17th century.According to saome historians, the Dilazaks had entered Hazara in the first half of 17th century, while a majority of the historians are of the view that they had entered this area in 1553 A.D.They faced many hardships in Hazara. In 1615, for instance, Shah Saleem Badshah (Muhammad Jehangir) bodily deported the Dilazaks from Hazara, as well as from Peshawar and settled them as a colony in Dhakka. But during Emperor Alamgir,s reign they were again permitted to live in Hazara. Scattered families of this tribe are still to be found along the left bank of the river Indus and the Dor, while Sarai-Saleh, constructed by one Dilazak chief, named Saleh Muhammad Khan during 1772, is still their headquarters in Hazara.

Hazara is peopled by an conglomeration of various races and tribes. Due to this fact some ignorant people have a misconception about the name of Division that Hazara owes it,s name to Hazar or a thousand tribes dwelling in this area.About the people, historians, as well as, these tribes are of the opinion that, among them several are the original inhabitants of this area, while the rest have migrated from other places. They migrated to this area under necessity. Some came for trade and commerce, because this area was an important trade route betweenand, while a few entered this region as conquerors. Beside these two groups, the third group was of those people who sought shelter in this area after their expulsion from their native homes.Though the majority of the population in this area (about 99.98%) are, but the religion of people before the advent of Islam was, as well as,in Hazara, like in other parts of the N.W.F.P now (KPK) spread very rapidly, but at the time of partition of the Sub-Continent,andwere also part of the population of this area.The following area the principal races and tribes in Hazara:-Of the genuinetribes in Hazara, the most numerous are the. They Occupyplains with villages on their fringe.and its neighbouring villages are also the chief dwelling places of this tribe.About their originin his famous book " The Pathans " mentioned that the Jadoons are the Pathans of the family of, son of. While on the other handasserts that " the jadoons are of Indian origin " but it is a fact that Ghurghust s/o Qais Abdur Rashid had three sons and the Jadoons orare the descendants of one of his sonThe Jadoons entered Hazara in the beginning of the 17th century and took possession of lands then belonging toand. Some historians also believe that whenattacked Hazara in the 17th century, Jadoons also accompanied him. About their establishment on firm footing in this area, historians write that," after expulsion of the Dilazaks by, the Jadoons family established themselves and spread up to the Dor Valley, as far as Abbottabad".They are divided into three main sections.and, and dwell in the areas mentioned above.The, a sub-section of the, dwell inand in the lower part of thein the south-western Hazara. Though the Tahirkhalies are a sub-section of the Utmanzaies but have a different character and customs.During the Sikh rule over Hazara they (the Tahirkhalies) created a lot of troubles for the neighbouring villages and for the time being they also remained a troublesome tribe for the. It is an industrious tribe and dwells inandvillages of the Haripur District.Theare directs descendants of, the grandson ofso in their origin they are connected with Jadoons. They came to Hazara in 18th century with the Utmanzaies and gradually supplanted the original inhabitants of this area, thewrites that the first Tareen chief settled in this area was driven out by the Governor of that place.on his arrival in the sub-continent took service under thein 1631. Shah Jahan also gave him 2,00,000 rupees in cash and permitted the Tareen chief to keep up a contingent of 1,000 horses.The Tareens were very powerful during theand theperiods but with the advent of the Sikhs their power began to wane. Instead of it, they were a constant source of trouble for the British during the middle of the 19th century.The Tareens are divided into two sections i.e the(Black) and the(White) Tareens, which are further divided into fourteen sub-sections, six of them from Tor and eight from the Spin Tareens. In Hazara they dwell mostly in Haripur District andandare their main villages.

Theare the important water resources in Hazara. Here it is also worth-mentioning that the, after covering its course throughArea, and the, only skirts this division. The Former runs on the western side of Hazara for 30 miles while the later on the Eastern side for 25 miles.The Rivers and streams mentioned above differ from one another in respect of their origins and discharge flow. The Indus rises about 280 miles away from, while thetakes start fromvalley.(near Nathia Galli) and(Naran Valley) respectively.Irrigation in this region is possible mainly by the Siran, Dor and Harroh, while the Kunhar, which joins the River Jehlum at Domail, is so rapid and deep that utilization of its water for irrigation on a large scale is very difficult.The above mentioned water bodies have numerous tributaries. Among them some are perennial while others seasonal. These in the Vernacular are known Kathas, or small ********. These Kathas are an important source of irrigation and water more then 22000 acre of land under their respective catchment limits, while Siran, Dor and Harroh irrigate some 20,000, 16,000 and 5000 acre of land respectively.There are many natural, as well as, man made lakes in Hazara. These , surrounded by rocky snow capped hills are confined to the Kaghan Valley and Haripur District. Their names are Lalu Sar, Dudi Pat Sar, Saif ul Malook, Ansoo (Tear) Tarbela and Khanpur Lake.These Lakes lies in Idyllic seclusion and tranquil surrounding with their water reflecting the wonderful and changing tints of the sky. There are associated many fables, and events of great importance with these lakes, such as, the Legendary Love story of one fairy namedconnected with Lord Saif ul Malook Sar and the scene of arrest of some 600 soldiers of 55 native infantry in 1858 are connected with Dudi pat Sar.Besides, there also exists a large area in the Division where water is scarce or distant. In these areas, especially in the Tanawal Region and District Haripur, ponds for storage of rain water have been constructed and people utilize their water for drinking and irrigation purpose, from the same tanks.Though mining in Hazara has not been done on a large scale but minerals of different kinds like Coal, Lime Stone, Building stone, Gypsum, Coarse Slate, Antimony or oxide of led (Surma, Kajal) and iron are founded in abundance in this area.