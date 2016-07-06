What's new

History of Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK and Jammu Kashmir-Updates and Discussions

Well it seems that many folks are interested in this topic, anyway i will use this thread to post the cultural history of GB too. Any questions will be more than welcome and anyone willing to contribute are also more than welcome. I have already touched on Liberation of GB here..Purpose of this thread will be different and i will try to keep updating this thread. Enthusiast are requested to follow this thread(@AUSTERLITZ ,@Joe Shearer ).

I will also touch on the rich history of Buddhism in GB, and the general link between Pamiri estates and Ladakh and etc, etc...
Let's get going....
@hellfire , @Joe Shearer , you can use this thread to ask more questions...I will keep updating it.
And @Joe Shearer , please use this thread to keep us updated about what you know about Jammu and Kashmir and it's history...

Image to get this kicking...

A Dance at Gilgit by G. W. Leitner, 1893
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Some folks were wanting to know about the historic relations between GB and China, i would say the history in current times holds more importance and more significance...anyway an extract for those interested...More to it, but it will need some digging.

Establishment of Close Friendship/Affinity by Hunzukutzs with the Chinese Officials at Yarkand:
It has been narrated through oral tradition that Mir Salim had been living at Yarkand for a period of twenty-four years prior to his becoming the Mir of Hunza. He had acquired agricultural lands at Yarkand, which have remained the property of Mirs of Hunza till recently (1962). The details of this event as narrated by oral tradition are, that a military contingent had invaded Kanjoot (Hunza). Salim accompanied that invading force as a hostage to Yarkand on its return via Raskam. He then stayed at Yarkand for twenty-four years. During this period he was adopted by an influential and prosperous noble man of Yarkand as his son and was granted agricultural land. Salim during his stay carried out negotiations with the representatives of Government of Khitau (Chinese Emperors) and entered into a pact/promising and pledging to ensure and retain Hunza as a peaceful l vassal of the Chinese emperor. Accordingly, the officials of Khitau therefore sent a representative of theirs who was called "Daroogha" with Mir Salim and sent him to Hunza. From thence onwards, such a representative i.e. "Daroogha" was sent to Kanjoot every year to ensure that Kirghiz raiders did not carryout raids on Kanjoot territory and also to see and ensure that Kanjooties did not establish close ties with any other power or government, detrimental to Chinese interest. Daroogha after the visit and inspection used to go back to Yarkand. During this tour/visit, the Chinese Daroogha used to bring with him a number of daily use items as presents for the Mir of Kanjoot (Hunza) and the Nobel and important functionaries of Hunza. The Mir of Hunza and the people of Hunza, in return presented forty yards of "Pattoo" silk cloth called Sargaz, as present and token of tribute from their side. In addition quantities of dried apricot and other dried fruits were also sent with him as presents and token of subjugation for the officials of Khitau at Yarkand. This arrangement and tradition/custom f relationship continued to remain operative till the reign and era of Mir Khisrau of Hunza, The Mir of Hunza and his officials collected the raw material i.e. silk and readymade thread from every household of Hunza and got the silk cloth woven, This cloth as called "Daroogha Yarkand's cloth". Out of the total cloth prepared, about forty yards of cloth (silk cloth) was presented to the "Daroogha" of Yarkand. The remaining cloth as taken away by the Mir and his courtiers/functionaries.

Hunza valley, during that period had become well known as "Kanjoot". It was because of the reason that it was propagated and rumoured in whole of Turkistan that his valley contained a lot of Gold and precious stones in its mountains and rivers. It was due to this reason that the people of Turkistan called it Kaan Joot (Yurt). In Turkish language Yurt or Joot means place/country and "Kaan" minerals, Thus Kaan-Yurt or Kanjoot" means mines of precious minerals and stones. Hence 'Kaan Yurt" became as “KaanJoot" in the layman's usage, Hence the name Kanjoot.
 
The Flag of Hunza State

Since ancient times and time immemorial the tiny kingdom of Hunza and its ruler had a flag which contained the signs of a bow and arrow. Before proceeding on a military campaign, a ram would be slaughtered as an offering and sacrifice and this flag military then be unfur1ed and waved and martial songs/tunes were sung and played and special tune on a special drum and kettle was played and the tune was called “Yudeni". This custom and procedure of playing the local band and unfurling and waving of flag and playing of the tune is "YUDENI DESTSALUS' in Burushaski language (meaning to awaken the special tune which was considered to be heavenly and super natural and which was produced by the special drum kept in the fort and which actually announced the occasion for combat and as per the description of Mr. E.F. Knight in his famous book "Where Three Empires Meet" _________on the top most tower of Hunza castle a magic drum is suspended in the sight of all men, which is beaten by Invisible fairy hands whenever a war In which the Thum is about to engage is destined to prove success to his arms"). In the year 1852 AD (1269 Hijra). Mir Ghazanfar Khan added a Sign of human claw/pawn in addition to the Sign of bow and arrow in the martial flag of Hunza. to commemorate and celebrate the invasion and plunder of the capital town of Nagar In that year this sign of paw/claw denoted a Sign of unity among the Hunza people. This Hunza nag continued to be maintained in this shape till the era to Mir Sir Muhammad Nazim Khan (1938) and later his son Mir Muhammad Ghazan Khan (1938-45). However Mir Muhammad Jamal Khan the present Mir (1945-1976) (or the last Mir of Hunza) has added a sign of a male lion bearing a flag in his mouth. The flag earners and its un furlers and wavers, as a tradition and custom, hail from the clan of "Datusingh" of Hunza, who still are residing in Hunza.
--------------------------------------------------

@Joe Shearer , you might be interested...
 
The Flag of Hunza State

Since ancient times and time immemorial the tiny kingdom of Hunza and its ruler had a flag which contained the signs of a bow and arrow. Before proceeding on a military campaign, a ram would be slaughtered as an offering and sacrifice and this flag military then be unfur1ed and waved and martial songs/tunes were sung and played and special tune on a special drum and kettle was played and the tune was called “Yudeni". This custom and procedure of playing the local band and unfurling and waving of flag and playing of the tune is "YUDENI DESTSALUS' in Burushaski language (meaning to awaken the special tune which was considered to be heavenly and super natural and which was produced by the special drum kept in the fort and which actually announced the occasion for combat and as per the description of Mr. E.F. Knight in his famous book "Where Three Empires Meet" _________on the top most tower of Hunza castle a magic drum is suspended in the sight of all men, which is beaten by Invisible fairy hands whenever a war In which the Thum is about to engage is destined to prove success to his arms"). In the year 1852 AD (1269 Hijra). Mir Ghazanfar Khan added a Sign of human claw/pawn in addition to the Sign of bow and arrow in the martial flag of Hunza. to commemorate and celebrate the invasion and plunder of the capital town of Nagar In that year this sign of paw/claw denoted a Sign of unity among the Hunza people. This Hunza nag continued to be maintained in this shape till the era to Mir Sir Muhammad Nazim Khan (1938) and later his son Mir Muhammad Ghazan Khan (1938-45). However Mir Muhammad Jamal Khan the present Mir (1945-1976) (or the last Mir of Hunza) has added a sign of a male lion bearing a flag in his mouth. The flag earners and its un furlers and wavers, as a tradition and custom, hail from the clan of "Datusingh" of Hunza, who still are residing in Hunza.
--------------------------------------------------

@Joe Shearer , you might be interested...
Where have you posted this blasted thing? Why am I not allowed to give these two notes a positive rating? I am going to depend on this shamelessly for the mid - nineteenth and twentieth century narrations. Once I have a little money (I need about Rs. 25,000) I HAVE to write that book on Kashmir. It's becoming obsessional.

Wonderful post, @WAJsal .

I really need time, good people. Too much turbulence for calm thought or any half-way decent writing.
 
Great thread as usual @WAJsal . Any good recommendations to read on this region. I recently read 'Murder in the Hindu Kush' by Tim Hannigan, but it is an outsiders view on the region. Would be interested to know if any Pakistani and especially Gilgit Baltistani has published works of a historical nature on this region.

WAJsal said:
Hunza valley, during that period had become well known as "Kanjoot". It was because of the reason that it was propagated and rumoured in whole of Turkistan that his valley contained a lot of Gold and precious stones in its mountains and rivers. It was due to this reason that the people of Turkistan called it Kaan Joot (Yurt). In Turkish language Yurt or Joot means place/country and "Kaan" minerals, Thus Kaan-Yurt or Kanjoot" means mines of precious minerals and stones. Hence 'Kaan Yurt" became as “KaanJoot" in the layman's usage, Hence the name Kanjoot.
Correct me if im wrong but GB and neighbouring Badakshan in Afghanistan are major sources of the much coveted Lapis Lazuli, since ancient times.

Also Wajsal , I am interested in the beliefs of the shaman (bitton I believe they are called?). It reeks of Central Asian influence. I was recently reading a book on the Mongols and couldnt help but think they shared some similarity with the beliefs held in our northern territories. Just my instinct speaking :)
 
A source is there, won't share it due to different reasons...
Not enabled in this section(@WebMaster , you have cost me a couple of positive ratings here:mad:)

What's my share of the profit? :lol: just kidding.
Yes, actually don't have the means to share it all in one piece. Will continue to update this thread. Actually i would say please ask me questions so that i can dig up specific things. Too much to post here.
I would recommend reading 'The Gilgit rebellion', it's still the best book i have come across. Try 'Wonders in Himaliyas', need to read it myself first...

Here you go, @Joe Shearer ,( https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Fj6bSnc_FPOIOeEbNOtcpeY8WE6HVFUhYMKUgBObKqY/edit
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1P_V89ggSDJZzO5o0wyvQD23NWTo2yLGmMj-WlkFIIqY/edit )

This is quite common, people are very superstitious. And everyone has a story to tell, or a supernatural one.

Maybe, not too sure.
 
Correct me if im wrong but GB and neighbouring Badakshan in Afghanistan are major sources of the much coveted Lapis Lazuli, since ancient times.

Also Wajsal , I am interested in the beliefs of the shaman (bitton I believe they are called?). It reeks of Central Asian influence. I was recently reading a book on the Mongols and couldnt help but think they shared some similarity with the beliefs held in our northern territories. Just my instinct speaking :)
If you can wait a bit, I have a fairly good reading list for Gilgit and its history. That would be about a week/ten days away.
 
@WAJsal Thanks a tonne for taking the time to educate me (at least)!!! As I was telling @Joe Shearer at other thread, am reading up a bit so that have some basic information on the broad outline of the history of the region so that I do not pose half assed queries to you and insult your hard work and insights. I will take time to collate all the information you have earlier referred and have a rudimentary knowledge to build up on though.

Again thanks and looking forward to your thoughts and insights !!! All the best in your endeavours to teach ignorants like me something which we do not know, sir.
 
Looking forward to it :)

------------------

About languages of GB I have two questions

1) As Georg Morgenstierne stated, GB probably is one of the regions with the most linguistic diversity in the world. In such a context, which language serves as the lingua franca that people use to communicate with each other?

2) burushaski as a language isolate is naturally of great interest to linguists and historians. In Burusho traditions, have they always lived in GB or did they migrate from somewhere? The below study suggests a link with Caucasian languages and even Basque! Would be interesting to know what the locals have to say on this matter :)

On the Burushaski–Indo-European hypothesis by I. Čašule*
 
Being a student of history, I already have a copy of Kalhana's "Rajatarangini" translated by R.S. Pundit and would like to read any other book on the history of Kashmir & Northwestern regions of the subcontinent. If & when you write a book on Kashmir, kindly let me know where & how I can get hold of a copy.
 
@Joe Shearer , Kambojariic's post is very much correct and just the fact has baffled me for years now. How can a region so small be so diverse not only language wise but physique and the general ways of life of people are very different compared to anyone in the region. As far as i can remember, Shina, Khowar, Burushiski(which has a couple of branches and i should know both of them and unfortunately don't), Waki, Balti are the local languages of GB. Actually Kohistanis influence in Chilas and surrounding areas is there, Pashto is also spoken in some areas near Chilas area. And now English and Urdu is also spoken.
PS: can speak Shina and Khowar. @shimshali , can speak Waki and Shina i guess...
I have a brilliant piece on this, describing culture and other aspects in GB. Or Gilgit Agency, as it was done by Major Brown, anyway give me some time to post it here.
regards
 
Sir, if you do me the honour of reading the manuscript, I will be more pleased than I can say. I count you with Shantiveer Kaul and Ramesh Tamiri (the latter in spite of his politics, which sets my teeth on edge; unfortunately, his sheer learning compels respect).

Please give me a little time; the outlines are ready, but I really want to do a properly authenticated work.

I am deeply honoured that you took notice. With sincere Eid greetings, from one of your fans.

@WAJsal
@Kambojaric

PLEASE get in touch with Dr. Sadaf Munshi, at the University of North Texas. She comes from a very respected family, and is a linguist, teaching at North Texas. One of the truly learned persons I have the honour to have known (from a great distance). She will not know who is Joe Shearer, but will instantly relate to your interest - her PhD was on Burushaski!!!!
 
Quoting these posts as they make a good analysis and some historical information present too....
niaz said:
I thank Hon. Rain Man for bringing some logical sense into the debate rather than emotional tirade. My view on this issue is slightly different.

It is hard to fathom why Sheikh Abdulla and the J&K National Conference favoured India. It could be that like many other Muslim leaders such Abul Kalam Azad, Bacha Khan, Mulana Maudoodi of Jamaat Islami and Maulana Madani of Jamiat ulema-e –Hind, he was against the Two Nation Theory or that Sheikh Abdulla had ambitions of an Independent Kashmir with him as Head of the State. It is however alleged that it was primarily Sh. Abdulla who was instrumental in the Maharraja signing the Instrument of Accession which was accepted by Mountbatten, Gov. General of India on October 27, 1947. The Instrument which forms the basis of accession of Kashmir to India clearly states:

“It is further specified that:

2. I accept the matters specified in the schedule hereto as the matters with respect to which the Dominion Legislature may make law for this State.

Thus the power of the Dominion to make laws was restricted to the matters mentioned in the Schedule namely Defence, Foreign Affairs and Communications and a few ancillary subjects specified in the schedule. For all other matters concurrence of the State Government was essential.”

In my humble opinion start of the Kashmir problem is the key issue. The condition of that Kashmir would remain an autonomous State with the Indian union. More like a ‘Confederation’.

On the 1948 Resolution, most politicians on both the sides have never read and majority of the population of Pakistan is completely ignorant the text.

Re the Clause:

To secure the withdrawal from the State of Jammu and Kashmir of tribesmen and Pakistani nationals not normally resident therein who have entered the State for the purposes of fighting, and to prevent any intrusion into the State of such elements and any furnishing of material aid to those fighting in the State;

All the tribal Lashkars were evacuated. However India insisted that all of the Pak Army personnel should also withdraw.
Then problem arose in the implementation of the following clause:

(i) That the presence of troops should not afford any intimidation or appearance of
intimidation to the inhabitants of the State;
(ii) That as small a number as possible should be retained in forward areas;
(iii) That any reserve of troops which may be included in the total strength should be located
within their present base area.

Unquote.

Pakistan’s understanding was that this meant a very skeleton force confined to the barracks in Sri Nagar and at Jammu with no more than a few manned check posts at the Pakistan- J&K border. Indians interpreted it to mean the numbers sufficient to stop all future border infiltrations. This meant that once Pak Army vacated, the AJK would also be occupied by India with no prospects of winning it back should India refuse to abide by the promise of holding the Plebiscite.

That is why Liaqat Ali- Nehru talks failed and the pact signed by the two leaders in April 1950 was limited to the return of the refugees, forced conversions and right of the minorities only. Problem is that majority of the population in Pakistan is completely ignorant of the text of 1948 Resolution and most politicians & political analysts have either not read it in detail or deliberately choose to mis-inform the public. There have been subsequent talks on Kashmir issue in 1955 involving Mohammed Ali Bogra and Iskandar Mirza (then Interior Minister) with Pundit Nehru & Abu Kalam Azad but again nothing concrete came out of it.

Turmoil in Kashmir was on a very low key until Nehru decided to tear the Instrument of Accession and decided to fully integrate Kashmir into India. Nation Conference leaders were maliciously charged in the famous ‘Kashmir Conspiracy’ case and Sheikh Abdulla jailed for 11 years; just reward for trusting Nehru & India to keep their word???

I see politicians & analysts in TV programs every day quite rightly moaning about the world’s indifference on Indian brutality in the Kashmir valley, without admitting that apart from the fact that India is now a global economic & military power and thus unlikely to care much about the international opinion; Indians can also legally tell rest of the world to go to hell because during the Simla Agreement, our much heralded Z A Bhutto agreed that:

The Government of India and the Government of Pakistan are resolved that the two countries put an end to the conflict and confrontation that have hitherto marred their relations and work for the promotion of a friendly and harmonious relationship and the establishment of durable peace in the subcontinent so that both countries may henceforth devote their resources and energies to the pressing task of advancing the welfare of their people.

In order to achieve this objective, the Government of India and the Government of Pakistan have agreed as follows:

(i) That the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations shall govern the relations between the two countries.

(ii) That the two countries are resolved to settle their differences by peaceful means through bilateral negotiations or by any other peaceful means mutually agreed upon between them. Pending the final settlement of any of the problems between the two countries, neither side shall unilaterally alter the situation and both shall prevent the organization, assistance or encouragement of any acts detrimental to the maintenance of peace and harmonious relations.

(iii) That the prerequisite for reconciliation, good neighborliness and durable peace between them is a commitment by both the countries to peaceful coexistence respect for each others territorial integrity and sovereignty and noninterference in each others internal affairs, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. That the basic issues and causes of conflict which have bedeviled the relations between the two countries for the last 25 years shall be resolved by peaceful means.

(v) That they shall always respect each others national unity, territorial integrity, political independence and sovereign equality.

(vi) That in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, they will refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of each other.

Unquote.

The above wording clearly demonstrates to any neutral observer that India is justified in insisting on bilateral talks without reference to the 1948 UN Resolution for all India - Pakistan disputes.

Whether I & my Pakistani compatriots think that India in committing genocide in Kashmir or Indian members think that all the troubles have been sponsored by Pakistan is of no consequence whatsoever. Because notwithstanding that fact as to who is morally & ethically right or wrong or which country is in illegal occupation; until such time that Pakistan becomes strong enough to conquer Kashmir; there could be no end to the Indian occupation of the Kashmir valley because India is certainly not going to give it away.

Only possible way to end the misery & bloodshed of the Kashmiris is the proposal by Musharraf whereby the freedom of movement for the Kashmiris across the LOC is facilitated to extent that the border becomes irrelevant.

However, such a solution needs bold & visionary leadership which is currently non-existent in both the countries. Ground reality indicates that as long as naïve Pakistani Public continue to believe that we can capture Red Fort thru Jazba & lathis and the Hindutva chauvinists continue to dictate Indian policy; sadly Kashmiri blood-shed will continue.



It can be argued that Instrument was signed under ‘Duress’ because Mountbatten had refused to help the Kashmir State until the Maharaja unless signs the Instrument of Accession. However this being a technical point, any objective observer would ignore it.

Two wrongs don't make a right but;

Immediately after making the announcement in Dastrural Amal Sarkar Junagadh, the Jungadh government communicated to Pakistan its wish to accede, and a delegation headed by Ismail was sent to Karachi with the Instrument of Accession signed by the Nawab. The Constituent Assembly of Pakistan considered the proposal in detail and approved it. The Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as Governor General of Pakistan, counter-signed the Instrument of Accession on 15 September 1947. This was notified in the Gazette of Pakistan and Dasturul Amal, the Gazette of Junagadh, on that date.

On 24 September 1947, Mohandas K. Gandhi condemned the action of the Junagadh government in a prayer meeting held at Delhi.

Soon columns of Indian tanks and other vehicles carrying Indian soldiers entered Junagadh state, led by Brig. Gurdial Singh, commander of the Kathiawar defense force. The States of Nawanagar , Bhavnagar and Porbander had agreed to the request to place their State forces under the command of Gurdial Singh. All these forces were suitably deployed, their movements and manoeuvres creating a steadying effect all over Kathiawar. The Army Commander had strict orders not to violateJunagadh territory in any way. At 6 p.m. on 9 November, Captain Harvey Johnson and Chief Secretary Gheewala, a civil servant of Junagadh state, formally handed over the charge of the State to the Indian Government.

On the same day, Nehru sent a telegram to Liaquat Ali Khan about the Indian take-over of Junagadh. Khan sent a return telegram to Nehru stating that Junagadh was Pakistani territory, and nobody except the Pakistan government was authorised to invite anybody to Junagadh. He also accused the Indian Government of naked aggression on Pakistan's territory and of violating international law. The Government of Pakistan strongly opposed the Indian occupation. Nehru wrote:

In view of special circumstances pointed out by Junagadh Dewan that is the Prime Minister of Junagadh – our Regional Commissioner at Rajkot has taken temporarily charge of Junagadh administration. This has been done to avoid disorder and resulting chaos. We have, however, no desire to continue this arrangement and wish to find a speedy solution in accordance with the wishes of the people of Junagadh. We have pointed out to you previously that final decision should be made by means of referendum or plebiscite. We would be glad to discuss this question and allied matters affecting Junagadh with representatives of your Government at the earliest possible moment convenient to you. We propose to invite Nawab of Junagadh to send his representatives to this conference.

Unquote

Indians decide which Instrument of Accession is legal and which one is not. Might is always right even when it is wrong.
Click to expand...
For those comparing Balochistan with Kashmir issue....

Azlan Haider said:
Nothing wrong with editing your post(s) mate but what has Balochistan got to do with the topic here ? Of course we can discuss that as much as you want, but I think we should do that on relevant thread(s).

You can compare Balochistan Insurgency in Pakistan to the Maoist Insurgency in Northeast India.

Unlike Kashmir, Balochistan and Northeast Indian states are NOT Disputed Territories under International Law.

Accession of Kashmir is different from accession of any other Indian Princely State as the accession has been placed before the UN Security Council for arranging a ratification or otherwise by the people of the State under the auspices of the United Nations. Therefore, the arrangement caused through the accession of 26 October 1947 has been taken over by the interests of 195 countries of the UN (including Pakistan as a member nation of UN and as a party). Pakistan as a party to the dispute administers two administrations of the State on its side of cease fire line.
Click to expand...

Jungadh and Kashmir-hypocrisy...?

niaz said:
Immediately after making the announcement in Dastrural Amal Sarkar Junagadh, the Jungadh government communicated to Pakistan its wish to accede, and a delegation headed by Ismail was sent to Karachi with the Instrument of Accession signed by the Nawab. The Constituent Assembly of Pakistan considered the proposal in detail and approved it. The Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as Governor General of Pakistan, counter-signed the Instrument of Accession on 15 September 1947. This was notified in the Gazette of Pakistan and Dasturul Amal, the Gazette of Junagadh, on that date.

On 24 September 1947, Mohandas K. Gandhi condemned the action of the Junagadh government in a prayer meeting held at Delhi.

Soon columns of Indian tanks and other vehicles carrying Indian soldiers entered Junagadh state, led by Brig. Gurdial Singh, commander of the Kathiawar defense force. The States of Nawanagar , Bhavnagar and Porbander had agreed to the request to place their State forces under the command of Gurdial Singh. All these forces were suitably deployed, their movements and manoeuvres creating a steadying effect all over Kathiawar. The Army Commander had strict orders not to violateJunagadh territory in any way. At 6 p.m. on 9 November, Captain Harvey Johnson and Chief Secretary Gheewala, a civil servant of Junagadh state, formally handed over the charge of the State to the Indian Government.

On the same day, Nehru sent a telegram to Liaquat Ali Khan about the Indian take-over of Junagadh. Khan sent a return telegram to Nehru stating that Junagadh was Pakistani territory, and nobody except the Pakistan government was authorised to invite anybody to Junagadh. He also accused the Indian Government of naked aggression on Pakistan's territory and of violating international law. The Government of Pakistan strongly opposed the Indian occupation. Nehru wrote:

In view of special circumstances pointed out by Junagadh Dewan that is the Prime Minister of Junagadh – our Regional Commissioner at Rajkot has taken temporarily charge of Junagadh administration. This has been done to avoid disorder and resulting chaos. We have, however, no desire to continue this arrangement and wish to find a speedy solution in accordance with the wishes of the people of Junagadh. We have pointed out to you previously that final decision should be made by means of referendum or plebiscite. We would be glad to discuss this question and allied matters affecting Junagadh with representatives of your Government at the earliest possible moment convenient to you. We propose to invite Nawab of Junagadh to send his representatives to this conference.
Click to expand...

Another good analysis made in this post... Post-partition and the general confusion that Pakistan was to be blamed for not holding a referendum in Kashmir...

,
hassamun said:
First of all, thank you for your patience in writing so much as it must be more than 6 am in India. The following is what I would like you to know which of course can be proven....

The Maharaja decided to stay independent because he expected that the State's Muslims would be unhappy with accession to India, and the Hindus and Sikhs would become vulnerable if he joined Pakistan. As per the Census in 1941, 71% of people in Kashmir were Muslims, more than 90% in some areas.

The violence in the eastern districts of Jammu that started in September 1947, developed into a widespread `massacre' of Muslims around 20 October, organised by the Hindu Dogra troops of the State and perpetrated by the local Hindus, including members of the RSS. The Maharaja himself was implicated in some instances. A team of British observers commissioned by India and Pakistan identified 70,000 Muslims killed, whereas the Azad Kashmir Government claimed that 200,000 Muslims were killed. About 400,000 Muslims fled to West Pakistan, some of whom made their way to the western districts of Poonch and Mirpur, which were undergoing rebellion. Many of these Muslims believed that the Maharaja ordered the killings in Jammu. According to reports these Jammu Muslims joined the uprising in Poonch and the western districts, and instigated the formation of the Azad Kashmir government.

In the north of the state lay Gilgit, which had been leased by British India but returned to the Maharaja shortly before Independence. Gilgit's population did not favour the State's accession to India. Sensing their discontent, Major William Brown, the Maharaja's commander of the Gilgit Scouts, did a coup on 1 November 1947, overthrowing the Governor Ghansara Singh. The bloodless coup d'etat was planned by Brown to the last detail under the code name `Datta Khel.' Gilgit locals formed a provisional government (Aburi Hakoomat), naming Raja Shah Rais Khan as the president and Mirza Hassan Khan as the commander-in-chief. But, Major Brown had already telegraphed Pakistan to take over. Pakistan's Political Agent, Khan Mohammad Alam Khan, arrived on 16 November and took over the administration of Gilgit.

During the 1950s, Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru held talks with Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Bogra to sort out the plebiscite issue in Kashmir . The discussions between the two suggest that Nehru had even agreed to appoint a Plebiscite Administrator by April 1954. However, Pakistan then joined the CENTO alliance and India used this as a reason to reject the plebiscite and to cancel the talks. According to Nehru, Pakistan's entry into the CENTO alliance was an expression of Pakistan's insincerity in resolving the issue. However, in May 1955 Nehru held talks with Muhammad Ali Bogra during which he underlined his willingness to solve the Kashmir issue on the basis of a Partition of the state along the cease fire line. Nehru's cable to Krishna Menon in 1957 suggests that he favoured a 'readjustment' of the ceasefire line on strategic and geographic grounds. From the 1950s, India became lukewarm to the idea of a plebiscite and instead adopted the view that the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, which was elected in 1951, had ratified the state's accession to India therefore it was unnecessary to further determine the wishes of the Kashmiri people.
Click to expand...

@hellfire ,@Joe Shearer ,@Kambojaric , please make posts sharing some interesting information here for future references...
 
Certainly, just give me a little time to catch my breath. There are a number of very interesting points that have been made.
 
@WAJsal still catching up on your posts .. that is a full time task!!!

thanks for the tag .. will join in when September ends - literally. Renewing my US license exam scores ..
 
