History of Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK and Jammu Kashmir-Updates and Discussions

Well it seems that many folks are interested in this topic, anyway i will use this thread to post the cultural history of GB too. Any questions will be more than welcome and anyone willing to contribute are also more than welcome. I have already touched on Liberation of GB here..Purpose of this thread will be different and i will try to keep updating this thread. Enthusiast are requested to follow this thread(@AUSTERLITZ ,@Joe Shearer ).
I will also touch on the rich history of Buddhism in GB, and the general link between Pamiri estates and Ladakh and etc, etc...
Let's get going....
@hellfire , @Joe Shearer , you can use this thread to ask more questions...I will keep updating it.
And @Joe Shearer , please use this thread to keep us updated about what you know about Jammu and Kashmir and it's history...
Image to get this kicking...
A Dance at Gilgit by G. W. Leitner, 1893
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Some folks were wanting to know about the historic relations between GB and China, i would say the history in current times holds more importance and more significance...anyway an extract for those interested...More to it, but it will need some digging.
Establishment of Close Friendship/Affinity by Hunzukutzs with the Chinese Officials at Yarkand:
It has been narrated through oral tradition that Mir Salim had been living at Yarkand for a period of twenty-four years prior to his becoming the Mir of Hunza. He had acquired agricultural lands at Yarkand, which have remained the property of Mirs of Hunza till recently (1962). The details of this event as narrated by oral tradition are, that a military contingent had invaded Kanjoot (Hunza). Salim accompanied that invading force as a hostage to Yarkand on its return via Raskam. He then stayed at Yarkand for twenty-four years. During this period he was adopted by an influential and prosperous noble man of Yarkand as his son and was granted agricultural land. Salim during his stay carried out negotiations with the representatives of Government of Khitau (Chinese Emperors) and entered into a pact/promising and pledging to ensure and retain Hunza as a peaceful l vassal of the Chinese emperor. Accordingly, the officials of Khitau therefore sent a representative of theirs who was called "Daroogha" with Mir Salim and sent him to Hunza. From thence onwards, such a representative i.e. "Daroogha" was sent to Kanjoot every year to ensure that Kirghiz raiders did not carryout raids on Kanjoot territory and also to see and ensure that Kanjooties did not establish close ties with any other power or government, detrimental to Chinese interest. Daroogha after the visit and inspection used to go back to Yarkand. During this tour/visit, the Chinese Daroogha used to bring with him a number of daily use items as presents for the Mir of Kanjoot (Hunza) and the Nobel and important functionaries of Hunza. The Mir of Hunza and the people of Hunza, in return presented forty yards of "Pattoo" silk cloth called Sargaz, as present and token of tribute from their side. In addition quantities of dried apricot and other dried fruits were also sent with him as presents and token of subjugation for the officials of Khitau at Yarkand. This arrangement and tradition/custom f relationship continued to remain operative till the reign and era of Mir Khisrau of Hunza, The Mir of Hunza and his officials collected the raw material i.e. silk and readymade thread from every household of Hunza and got the silk cloth woven, This cloth as called "Daroogha Yarkand's cloth". Out of the total cloth prepared, about forty yards of cloth (silk cloth) was presented to the "Daroogha" of Yarkand. The remaining cloth as taken away by the Mir and his courtiers/functionaries.
Hunza valley, during that period had become well known as "Kanjoot". It was because of the reason that it was propagated and rumoured in whole of Turkistan that his valley contained a lot of Gold and precious stones in its mountains and rivers. It was due to this reason that the people of Turkistan called it Kaan Joot (Yurt). In Turkish language Yurt or Joot means place/country and "Kaan" minerals, Thus Kaan-Yurt or Kanjoot" means mines of precious minerals and stones. Hence 'Kaan Yurt" became as “KaanJoot" in the layman's usage, Hence the name Kanjoot.
I will also touch on the rich history of Buddhism in GB, and the general link between Pamiri estates and Ladakh and etc, etc...
Let's get going....
@hellfire , @Joe Shearer , you can use this thread to ask more questions...I will keep updating it.
And @Joe Shearer , please use this thread to keep us updated about what you know about Jammu and Kashmir and it's history...
Image to get this kicking...
A Dance at Gilgit by G. W. Leitner, 1893
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Some folks were wanting to know about the historic relations between GB and China, i would say the history in current times holds more importance and more significance...anyway an extract for those interested...More to it, but it will need some digging.
Establishment of Close Friendship/Affinity by Hunzukutzs with the Chinese Officials at Yarkand:
It has been narrated through oral tradition that Mir Salim had been living at Yarkand for a period of twenty-four years prior to his becoming the Mir of Hunza. He had acquired agricultural lands at Yarkand, which have remained the property of Mirs of Hunza till recently (1962). The details of this event as narrated by oral tradition are, that a military contingent had invaded Kanjoot (Hunza). Salim accompanied that invading force as a hostage to Yarkand on its return via Raskam. He then stayed at Yarkand for twenty-four years. During this period he was adopted by an influential and prosperous noble man of Yarkand as his son and was granted agricultural land. Salim during his stay carried out negotiations with the representatives of Government of Khitau (Chinese Emperors) and entered into a pact/promising and pledging to ensure and retain Hunza as a peaceful l vassal of the Chinese emperor. Accordingly, the officials of Khitau therefore sent a representative of theirs who was called "Daroogha" with Mir Salim and sent him to Hunza. From thence onwards, such a representative i.e. "Daroogha" was sent to Kanjoot every year to ensure that Kirghiz raiders did not carryout raids on Kanjoot territory and also to see and ensure that Kanjooties did not establish close ties with any other power or government, detrimental to Chinese interest. Daroogha after the visit and inspection used to go back to Yarkand. During this tour/visit, the Chinese Daroogha used to bring with him a number of daily use items as presents for the Mir of Kanjoot (Hunza) and the Nobel and important functionaries of Hunza. The Mir of Hunza and the people of Hunza, in return presented forty yards of "Pattoo" silk cloth called Sargaz, as present and token of tribute from their side. In addition quantities of dried apricot and other dried fruits were also sent with him as presents and token of subjugation for the officials of Khitau at Yarkand. This arrangement and tradition/custom f relationship continued to remain operative till the reign and era of Mir Khisrau of Hunza, The Mir of Hunza and his officials collected the raw material i.e. silk and readymade thread from every household of Hunza and got the silk cloth woven, This cloth as called "Daroogha Yarkand's cloth". Out of the total cloth prepared, about forty yards of cloth (silk cloth) was presented to the "Daroogha" of Yarkand. The remaining cloth as taken away by the Mir and his courtiers/functionaries.
Hunza valley, during that period had become well known as "Kanjoot". It was because of the reason that it was propagated and rumoured in whole of Turkistan that his valley contained a lot of Gold and precious stones in its mountains and rivers. It was due to this reason that the people of Turkistan called it Kaan Joot (Yurt). In Turkish language Yurt or Joot means place/country and "Kaan" minerals, Thus Kaan-Yurt or Kanjoot" means mines of precious minerals and stones. Hence 'Kaan Yurt" became as “KaanJoot" in the layman's usage, Hence the name Kanjoot.