History of Gilgit-Baltistan, AJK and Jammu Kashmir-Updates and Discussions

I thank Hon. Rain Man for bringing some logical sense into the debate rather than emotional tirade. My view on this issue is slightly different.It is hard to fathom why Sheikh Abdulla and the J&K National Conference favoured India. It could be that like many other Muslim leaders such Abul Kalam Azad, Bacha Khan, Mulana Maudoodi of Jamaat Islami and Maulana Madani of Jamiat ulema-e –Hind, he was against the Two Nation Theory or that Sheikh Abdulla had ambitions of an Independent Kashmir with him as Head of the State. It is however alleged that it was primarily Sh. Abdulla who was instrumental in the Maharraja signing the Instrument of Accession which was accepted by Mountbatten, Gov. General of India on October 27, 1947. The Instrument which forms the basis of accession of Kashmir to India clearly states:“It is further specified that:2. I accept the matters specified in the schedule hereto as the matters with respect to which the Dominion Legislature may make law for this State.Thus the power of the Dominion to make laws was restricted to the matters mentioned in the Schedule namely Defence, Foreign Affairs and Communications and a few ancillary subjects specified in the schedule. For all other matters concurrence of the State Government was essential.”In my humble opinion start of the Kashmir problem is the key issue. The condition of that Kashmir would remain an autonomous State with the Indian union. More like a ‘Confederation’.On the 1948 Resolution, most politicians on both the sides have never read and majority of the population of Pakistan is completely ignorant the text.Re the Clause:All the tribal Lashkars were evacuated. However India insisted that all of the Pak Army personnel should also withdraw.Then problem arose in the implementation of the following clause:Quote(i) That the presence of troops should not afford any intimidation or appearance ofintimidation to the inhabitants of the State;(ii) That as small a number as possible should be retained in forward areas;(iii) That any reserve of troops which may be included in the total strength should be locatedwithin their present base area.Unquote.Pakistan’s understanding was that this meant a very skeleton force confined to the barracks in Sri Nagar and at Jammu with no more than a few manned check posts at the Pakistan- J&K border. Indians interpreted it to mean the numbers sufficient to stop all future border infiltrations. This meant that once Pak Army vacated, the AJK would also be occupied by India with no prospects of winning it back should India refuse to abide by the promise of holding the Plebiscite.That is why Liaqat Ali- Nehru talks failed and the pact signed by the two leaders in April 1950 was limited to the return of the refugees, forced conversions and right of the minorities only. Problem is that majority of the population in Pakistan is completely ignorant of the text of 1948 Resolution and most politicians & political analysts have either not read it in detail or deliberately choose to mis-inform the public. There have been subsequent talks on Kashmir issue in 1955 involving Mohammed Ali Bogra and Iskandar Mirza (then Interior Minister) with Pundit Nehru & Abu Kalam Azad but again nothing concrete came out of it.Turmoil in Kashmir was on a very low key until Nehru decided to tear the Instrument of Accession and decided to fully integrate Kashmir into India. Nation Conference leaders were maliciously charged in the famous ‘Kashmir Conspiracy’ case and Sheikh Abdulla jailed for 11 years; just reward for trusting Nehru & India to keep their word???I see politicians & analysts in TV programs every day quite rightly moaning about the world’s indifference on Indian brutality in the Kashmir valley, without admitting that apart from the fact that India is now a global economic & military power and thus unlikely to care much about the international opinion; Indians can also legally tell rest of the world to go to hell because during the Simla Agreement, our much heralded Z A Bhutto agreed that:QuoteThe Government of India and the Government of Pakistan are resolved that the two countries put an end to the conflict and confrontation that have hitherto marred their relations and work for the promotion of a friendly and harmonious relationship and the establishment of durable peace in the subcontinent so that both countries may henceforth devote their resources and energies to the pressing task of advancing the welfare of their people.In order to achieve this objective, the Government of India and the Government of Pakistan have agreed as follows:(i) That the principles and purposes of the Charter of the United Nations shall govern the relations between the two countries.(ii) That the two countries are resolved to settle their differences by peaceful means through bilateral negotiations or by any other peaceful means mutually agreed upon between them. Pending the final settlement of any of the problems between the two countries, neither side shall unilaterally alter the situation and both shall prevent the organization, assistance or encouragement of any acts detrimental to the maintenance of peace and harmonious relations.(iii) That the prerequisite for reconciliation, good neighborliness and durable peace between them is a commitment by both the countries to peaceful coexistence respect for each others territorial integrity and sovereignty and noninterference in each others internal affairs, on the basis of equality and mutual benefit. That the basic issues and causes of conflict which have bedeviled the relations between the two countries for the last 25 years shall be resolved by peaceful means.(v) That they shall always respect each others national unity, territorial integrity, political independence and sovereign equality.(vi) That in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations, they will refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of each other.Unquote.The above wording clearly demonstrates to any neutral observer that India is justified in insisting on bilateral talks without reference to the 1948 UN Resolution for all India - Pakistan disputes.Whether I & my Pakistani compatriots think that India in committing genocide in Kashmir or Indian members think that all the troubles have been sponsored by Pakistan is of no consequence whatsoever. Because notwithstanding that fact as to who is morally & ethically right or wrong or which country is in illegal occupation; until such time that Pakistan becomes strong enough to conquer Kashmir; there could be no end to the Indian occupation of the Kashmir valley because India is certainly not going to give it away.Only possible way to end the misery & bloodshed of the Kashmiris is the proposal by Musharraf whereby the freedom of movement for the Kashmiris across the LOC is facilitated to extent that the border becomes irrelevant.However, such a solution needs bold & visionary leadership which is currently non-existent in both the countries. Ground reality indicates that as long as naïve Pakistani Public continue to believe that we can capture Red Fort thru Jazba & lathis and the Hindutva chauvinists continue to dictate Indian policy; sadly Kashmiri blood-shed will continue.It can be argued that Instrument was signed under ‘Duress’ because Mountbatten had refused to help the Kashmir State until the Maharaja unless signs the Instrument of Accession. However this being a technical point, any objective observer would ignore it.Two wrongs don't make a right but;QuoteImmediately after making the announcement in, the Jungadh government communicated to Pakistan its wish to accede, and a delegation headed by Ismail was sent to Karachi with the Instrument of Accession signed by the Nawab. The Constituent Assembly of Pakistan considered the proposal in detail and approved it. The Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah , as Governor General of Pakistan , counter-signed the Instrument of Accession on 15 September 1947. This was notified in theand, the Gazette of Junagadh, on that date.On 24 September 1947, Mohandas K. Gandhi condemned the action of the Junagadh government in a prayer meeting held at Delhi.Soon columns of Indian tanks and other vehicles carrying Indian soldiers entered Junagadh state, led by Brig. Gurdial Singh, commander of the Kathiawar defense force. The States of Nawanagar Bhavnagar and Porbander had agreed to the request to place their State forces under the command of Gurdial Singh. All these forces were suitably deployed, their movements and manoeuvres creating a steadying effect all over Kathiawar . The Army Commander had strict orders not to violate Junagadh territory in any way. At 6 p.m. on 9 November, Captain Harvey Johnson and Chief Secretary Gheewala, a civil servant of Junagadh state, formally handed over the charge of the State to the Indian Government.On the same day, Nehru sent a telegram to Liaquat Ali Khan about the Indian take-over of Junagadh. Khan sent a return telegram to Nehru stating that Junagadh was Pakistani territory, and nobody except the Pakistan government was authorised to invite anybody to Junagadh. He also accused the Indian Government of naked aggression on Pakistan's territory and of violating international law. The Government of Pakistan strongly opposed the Indian occupation. Nehru wrote:In view of special circumstances pointed out by Junagadh Dewan that is the Prime Minister of Junagadh – our Regional Commissioner at Rajkot has taken temporarily charge of Junagadh administration. This has been done to avoid disorder and resulting chaos. We have, however, no desire to continue this arrangement and wish to find a speedy solution in accordance with the wishes of the people of Junagadh. We have pointed out to you previously that final decision should be made by means of referendum or plebiscite. We would be glad to discuss this question and allied matters affecting Junagadh with representatives of your Government at the earliest possible moment convenient to you. We propose to invite Nawab of Junagadh to send his representatives to this conference.UnquoteIndians decide which Instrument of Accession is legal and which one is not. Might is always right even when it is wrong.