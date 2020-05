Ask Indian Muslims themselves if they'd rather come to Pakistan or stay and resist the eroding of their heritage and legacy.



If we evacuate Indian Muslims tomorrow hypothetically speaking, mughal history in India will be erased. Indian Muslims are custodians of the same recent history that contributed to our own nation. We know that Modi, Yogi and Shah would gladly erase mughal and Islamic heritage from the history books - they even cry about this in foreign countries like they give a damn - hence Pakistan will encourage Indian Muslims to proudly defend their legacy. It's their home that they built. Why should they leave? Anyway, you're asking the wrong person. Ask Indian Muslims.

