History of cities of Pakistan

HISTORY OF KARACHI AIRPORTHistory of Karachi AirportHere’s a timeline of the development of Karachi AirportAccording to the official website of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the history of Karachi Airport predates the creation of Pakistan. Here’s a comprehensive timeline [adapted from CAA’s official website] on how the airport developed since 1924 and facilitated national and international passengers:1924: Karachi was earmarked as the major airbase after the construction of an aerodrome. It was used by the British people as a gateway to India.1925: Karachi airport was used for international air routes beyond Europe.1927: An airship mooring tower [for the docking of airship] was built. Just like any other mooring tower, it consisted of an 850+ ft tall and around 180+ ft wide black hangar, which was popularly known as Kala Chapra. The dock was built to park British R-101 Airship – a part of the Imperial Airship Communication Scheme.1929: Karachi Airport was the first commercial airport in South Asia after the Imperial Airways [a British airline] aircraft landed in Karachi from London.1938: Karachi Airport’s Terminal I was used by the US Forces units.1947: After independence, Karachi Airport became Pakistan’s first international airport.1948: As a symbol of pride, Terminal I building was used on Pakistan’s postage stamps and currency notes between 1948 and 1954.1955: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) took off its first international flight via Karachi Airport to London-Heathrow Airport.1961: A new jet runway, 07L/25R, was launched at Karachi Airport.1992: The JTC marked its completion as the most expensive civil construction project in Pakistan’s history till then.A lot of development has taken place after 1992 at Jinnah International Airport and will continue to take place with the advancements in technology and as the needs of the passengers evolve. However, one fact that hasn’t changed over the years is that the complex continues to serve as a primary hub for national and international flights.