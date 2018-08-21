History of Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh is a landlocked state located in Central India. Today, the state is mostly known for thick jungles, a rich tribal culture, and unfortunately, the violent Maoist conflict as well as extreme poverty. However, very few people know the modern-day state of Chhattisgarh has a rich and ancient history of almost 10000 years, although the state itself was only created in 2001.Prehistory- Chhattisgarh is famous for intricate and mysterious cave paintings dating back to the Mesolithic period. The most famous of these are located near the town of Raighar, particularly the Ongna and Kabra Pahad cave. Most scenes depicted are typical of such paintings, including scenes of dancing and hunting. However, several caves found in Kanker district show images that share an erie resemblance to what appear to be extra terrestrials and UFOs(No ancient alien memes please). Some of these paintings are as old as 8000 BCA tribal dance depicted on a painting in Ongna caveA hunting sceneSome unique figures depicted on a Kabra Pahad CaveAlien-like figures at a 10,000 year old cave in Konker district ChhattisgarhImage that resembles an alien spacecraft dating from the same periodAncient Period- Chhattisgarh has several ancient sites along the river Kharun. The most notable of these is the site of Tairghat in the Durg district, which likely thrived from 1000 to 200 BC. Along with organized planning, archeologists have unearthed ancient figurines, beads, and pottery.Ancient City of Tairghat, Durg district Chhattisgarh. Circa 1000 BC. Notice the design and planning of the ancient city.Closer view of Taighart siteSome artifacts found in Taighart, including a terrecota figurine, a gold coin, and what look like bangles,Ancient beads found at Taighart. Some of these are believed to be from even older periods.Gold Coins of the Satacahan dynasty.2500 year old elephant figurine. Some archeologists believe the people of Ancient Chhattisgarh had contact with the peoples of Southern Africa.