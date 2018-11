Recently, some Indian officials have stirred controversies for seemingly outlandish claims about ancient Indian medical capabilities. Of course, such exaggerations are in no way helpful to the understanding of ancient history. However, many would be surprised to find out some of these claims are not as far from the truth as they thought. Today, I am going to separate the facts from the myth about ancient Indian medicine.Without a doubt, the most important contributor to the field of medicine not only in ancient India but in ancient world history as a whole is Sushruta. Although the exact location and date of his birth is unknown, he worked in the Varanasi are around 600 BC. It was around this time that he wrote his signature text, the Sushruta Samhita. It was the first medical text in the Indian subcontinent and one of the first in world history, and is also considered the origin of Ayurveda, the branch of ancient Indian medicine still widely practiced today around the world. The Sushruta Samhita consisted of five books and 120 chapters with detailed information about hundreds of diseases and cures derived from herbs and minerals. However, the Sushruta Samhita is most famous for instructions about the most important aspects of medical practice, both in ancient and modern times: the conducting of surgeries.An important aspect of the text is that it was one of the first to describe the human body and skeleton in debt, stating that it is important or a surgeon to know the details of the human body. It was also one of the first to explain the use of anesthesia, which included various herbs and some intoxicants.Plastic surgery-This was definitely the most significant topic discussed in the Sushruta Samhita, in particular the practice of rhinoplasty, or the transplanting of noses. Put simply, the text explains how to reconstruct a nose that has been cut off using a flap of skin from the cheek. Of course, I am far from a medical expert, and there is no way I can accurately describe these complex proceses, but here are some sources that can.Courtesy of the US National Library of MedicineHere is a good article by Columbia universityAround 750 ce, the Ancient Indian medical texts reached the Middle East and were translated into Arabic by the Abbasid Dynasty. The Arabs then spread their knowledge to Europe. In1794, reports of an Indian rhinoplasty operation were published in the Gentlemen's MagazineTHe British surgeon Joesph Constantine Carpue spent 20 years in India studying ancient texts such as the Sushruta Samhita and learning the techniques of the Ancient Indian Physicians. In 1815, he performed the first surgery in the western world using Ancient Indian techniques. BY the time of the First World War, European and American surgeons had studied ancient Indian medicine and incorporated instruments described in the Sushruta Samhita into their practice. Without a doubt, the Knowledge of the great Ancient Indian Physicians helped Europeans save thousand lives during the first World War. The contributions Ancient Indians mad towards the field of medicine that are still applicable today should be a source of pride for the citizens of modern-day India.