1) Afghans taunt every patriotic Pashtun by calling him a descendant of Ranjit Singh.

Fact: Ranjit Singh's capture of Peshawar was made possible by the Afghans. In 1823, the Governor of Peshawar sent some gifts to Ranjit Singh. Seeing this, the then ruler of Afghanistan, Azam Khan, became furious. He turned his forces towards Peshawar while seeking help from the tribes in the name of jihad. Yousafzai, Khattak & other tribes came out to support him. The Sikh army reached out to help the governor of Peshawar. In Nowshera, Pashtuns and army of Sikhs came face to face, and the Afghans for whom the war was being fought were standing three miles away from the battlefield. When the war broke out, the Pashtuns were defeated by the Sikhs after a fierce battle, and the Afghan ruler Azam Khan, for whom the war was being fought, fled and returned to Kabul. Soon after this defeat, the Sikhs captured Peshawar directly.



2) In 1835, another Afghan ruler, Dost Muhammad, reached Peshawar with his army. Once again help was sought from the Pashtuns and then many tribes joined him to fight. When the fighting broke out, Dost Muhammad left his army overnight and fled back to Kabul.

The Afghan army dispersed and once again the local Pashtuns and tribal Pashtuns defeated by Sikhs.



3) Whenever the Afghans felt threatened by the British, they incited the Pashtuns to fight & used them like tissue paper against the British. But they himself was always friendly with the British. they continued to receive aid from them & when Sir Durand arrived in Afghanistan for the treaty, the Afghans greeted him with 21 cannons.



4) In the year 1941, when a tribe of the Dawar tribe came under the bombings and attacks of the British. So some people of this tribe migrated to Afghanistan. But they were forcibly sent back by the Afghan government.



5) At the time of the formation of Pakistan, when the British gave the Muslims & tribesmen the option to stay in India or Pakistan & announced a referendum, there was a Bacha Khani government here. They vehemently opposed giving Pashtuns the right to self-determination.

When that blackmailing didn't work out, they received instructions from Afghanistan, chanted "Lor o ber."& held a jirga in Bannu in which they demanded that there should be an option to join with "Afghanistan" in a referendum. The tried to either the Pashtuns join Afghanistan or accept the slavery of the Hindus. Then Muslim League took a delegation of some Pashtuns to the place where the Hindus were inflicting atrocities on the Muslims, after which the Pashtuns rejected the orders of Bacha Khan.



6)Afghans & Bacha Khani's claimed that even if 30% of the votes were cast in favor of Pakistan, Dr. Khan would resign from the ministry. When the results of the July 17 referendum came out, the Pashtuns gave 292,118 votes in favor of Pakistan & only 2,874 votes in favor of India. The results of the referendum were acknowledged by both the Muslim League and the Congress. But Afghans rejected the results. At the same time, Bacha Khan and his brother Dr. Khan refused to resign.



7) On September 30, 1947, Afghanistan became the only country in the world to vote against Pakistan's membership in the United Nations.



8) Kabul began publishing material in favor of Pashtunistan. Afghans have been distributing pamphlets and propaganda letters in FATA since 1949. At the same time, terrorist activities were launched in Pakistan. Faqir' Ippi with the support of the Afghan Govt started killing pro-Pakistan Pashtun leaders.



9)In June 1949, Zahir Shah, addressing the Loya Jirga, spoke harshly against Pakistan and announced that Afghanistan was announcing the cancellation of all agreements and understandings made with the British before the establishment of Pakistan.



10) )On August 12, 1949, it was announced on Radio Kabul that a jirga of Afridi tribes had been held in Tirah Bagh in which the Pashtunistan National Assembly was announced. The Pashtunistan flag was approved in the assembly. Shortly afterward, another announcement was made on Radio Kabul that another jirga of the Afridi tribes had been held at Razmak, in which Faqir Api had been elected president of Pashtunistan.



11) A special ministry was set up in Afg to carry out propaganda internationally against Pak & in favor of Pashtunistan. The portfolio was taken over by PM Sardar Dawood Khan himself. The job of this ministry was only to incite the tribal Pashtuns.



12) Afghanistan launched several attacks on Pakistan's Pashtun belt. These attacks were thwarted by the Pashtuns themselves. However, many Pashtuns lost their lives.



13) In 1948, Afg made a training camp for Prince Abdul Karim Baloch against Pakistan, who carried out terrorist activities in Balochistan in areas bordering Afghanistan, including the Pashtun areas.



14)In 1949, Russian-made Afghan Air Force planes dropped pamphlets in Pakistan's tribal areas urging tribal people to support the Pashtunistan movement.



15) In 1950, they attacked the Bogra Pass in the Deobandi area of Balochistan with all might & the local militia. Their purpose was to cut off the railway link from Chaman and occupy the area. But the Pashtuns resisted and many local Pashtuns were killed.

After which the Pak army arrived to stop the Afghan forces. The battle lasted for a week.

The Pakistani army not only repulsed their attacks but also snatched large areas of Afghanistan. Which were later returned to him at the request of the Afghan government.



16 ) In response, on October 16, 1951, Saad Akbar Babrak Mardood, an Afghan terrorist, shot and killed the first Prime Minister of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan, in Rawalpindi.



17) On November 26, 1953, the Ambassador of Afghanistan, Ghulam Yahya Khan Tarzi, visited Moscow, Russia, in which he sought the help of Russia (Soviet Union) against Pakistan. In response, they assured him of full cooperation.



18) In 1954, AP Faqir's group commander Mehr Ali surrendered to Deputy Commissioner Bannu & declared allegiance to Pakistan, after which the movement came to an end. The same Mehr Ali also described in detail the conspiracies of the Afghan Govt against Pak on Radio Pakistan.



19) In November 1955, a few thousand Afghan armed tribal fighters again attacked the 160-kilometer-long border of Balochistan in groups. The Pak army repelled their attack and eventually, they fled. However, this time too, many Pashtuns were martyred in their firing.



20) In March 1960, the Afghan army began firing machine guns and mortars from its border positions at Bajaur Agency. Many Pashtuns were killed and their homes damaged. In response, 26 Pakistan Air Force planes fled with guns and mortars, bombing Afghan military bases.



21) On September 28, 1960, the Afghan army, with the help of a few tanks and infantry, attacked Bajaur Agency again, causing loss of life and property to local Pashtuns. The Pakistani army once again pushed the Afghan army back into Afghanistan, causing heavy casualties.



22) When India attacked Pakistan in 1965, Afghanistan at the same time attacked Mahand Agency. People were totally amazed seeing this The attack was repulsed by local Pashtun.



23) In 1970, Afghanistan set up training camps for the Pashtuns and Baloch. So-called non-violence activists Ajmal Khattak and Afrasiab Khattak were part of the same campus. Later they surrendered.



24) In 1973, pro-Afghan elements in Peshawar formed a militant organization for the Pashtunistan movement called "Pashtun Zalmai"



25) In 1974, Afghanistan issued the "Loya Pashtunistan" stamp.



26) In 1975, the pro-Afghan organization "Pashtun Zalmai" Killed Hayat Khan Sherpao, the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in a bomb blast.

