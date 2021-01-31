What's new

History made: Chinese freeskiing star Eileen Gu rewrites the X Games record books in Aspen

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
36,412
2
69,260
Country
China
Location
China
History made: Chinese freeskiing star Eileen Gu rewrites the X Games record books in Aspen
by Sean CalvertPublished on 31.01.2021 · 19:22 UTC+8
601624c9a31024adbdb1ec7d.jpeg

eileen-gu-92419943.jpg

  • Teen ski star wins China’s first Winter X Games gold in the Superpipe before becoming best rookie in 20 years with Slopestyle win
  • US-born freestyle skier, also known as Gu Ailing, decided to compete for China in 2019 ahead of next year’s Olympics
Chinese freeskiing star Eileen Gu wrote herself into the record books on Saturday at the X Games in Aspen when the 17-year-old walked away with two golds and a bronze on her debut.

Gu added to her gold medal in the Ski Superpipe and bronze from Ski Big Air from Friday by taking gold in Ski Slopestyle, meaning she medalled in all three events she participated in – a feat accomplished by no rookie in the event's 25-year history until now.
Watch Eileen Gu's winning Superpipe run below:


On Saturday she led from start to finish in the Slopestyle event to secure her second gold medal and to become the first athlete representing China to win gold at the X Games.

A delighted Gu said: "Winning Slopestyle was an unreal experience and being the first female rookie to win three medals at the X Games capped off the best two days of my life."

Elsewhere in Aspen, American Maddie Mastro claimed a silver medal in the Snowboard Superpipe, after finishing behind Chloe Kim, who returned from a one-year X Games absence to win her fifth Snowboard Halfpipe title, while Mathilde Gremaud won the Women's Skiing Big Air after landing a world-first Switch Double Cork 1440 and New Zealand's Nico Porteous grabbed gold in the Men's Superpipe contest.


www.redbull.com

History made: Eileen Gu rewrites the X Games record books in Aspen

Teenage freeskiing sensation Eileen Gu has become the first woman ever to win three X Games medals as a rookie. Here's how she did it.
www.redbull.com www.redbull.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom