History made April 9th, 2022: Ax-1, first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, docks

Ax-1, first all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, docks — Axiom Space

After a journey of almost 21 hours, Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) astronauts Michael Lopez-Alegria, Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe, and Mark Pathy arrived at the International Space Station at 8:29 a.m. EDT Saturday, April 9. The SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft docked to the orbital complex while the spacecraft were
After a journey of almost 21 hours, Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) astronauts Michael Lopez-Alegria, Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe, and Mark Pathy arrived at the International Space Station at 8:29 a.m. EDT Saturday, April 9. The SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft docked to the orbital complex while the spacecraft were flying about 260 miles above the Atlantic Ocean.
dock.JPG

Dragon’s docking was delayed approximately 45 minutes as the space station teams, including mission controls at NASA and SpaceX, worked to troubleshoot an issue preventing the crew members on station from receiving views from Dragon’s center line camera of the Harmony’s modules docking port. Mission teams worked to route video using a SpaceX ground station to the crew on the space station allowing Dragon to proceed with docking.

Following Dragon’s link up to the Harmony module, NASA astronaut and station commander Tom Marshburn will pressurize the space in between the Dragon and station hatches and perform a leak check before opening the hatches to welcome the private astronaut crew.

Once aboard the station, the Axiom crew will be welcomed by Expedition 67 crew members, including NASA astronauts Marshburn, Raja Chari, and Kayla Barron, ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Matthias Maurer, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Sergey Korsokov, and Denis Matveev.

The Ax-1 crew is the first all-private astronaut crew to travel to the ISS.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512770435477172228
 
This Startup Plans to Build a Space Hotel and Replace the International Space Station

Trip to Axiom’s future space hotel is rumored to be priced at $55 million a seat.
This Startup [Axiom] Plans to Build a Space Hotel and Replace the International Space Station​

axiom-station-iss-world-e1610140465543.jpg


what if Russians don't send you back to earth next time?

abc7ny.com

Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space as sanctions threaten peace aboard ISS

The escalating situation could put astronaut Mark Vande Hei's ride home from the International Space Station in jeopardy.
abc7ny.com abc7ny.com
LOL! I think you mean what if we don't send them back. Without us paying there may be no Soyuz trips anymore. Meanwhile we'll be sending people up regularly on reusable Crew Dragons.

SpaceX just passed China in the number of passengers sent aloft. So the Russians can't even rely on you guys.
 
LOL! I think you mean what if we don't send them back. Without us paying there may be no Soyuz trips anymore.
Future-minded space entrepreneurs are dreaming big to find a solution to this problem, floating creative proposals such as 3D-printing tools in space to do repair work, modifying dead rocket stages into space labs, and building a new space station from scratch.
It's just an idea by a startup, not even a concrete plan, are you watching too much sci fi movies? when it will be built?
 
It's just an idea by a startup, not even a concrete plan, are you watching too much sci fi movies? when it will be built?
The have been contracted to build an ISS module to be launched in 2024. Other modules will connect to it and when the ISS is retired these new modules will be the new station.

Axiom Orbital Segment - Wikipedia

But of course the Chinese here keeping yapping a narrative about how there will be absolutely no station after year X and how China will be the first to have tourists visit regularly ("sometime" in the next decade). :rolleyes1:
 
