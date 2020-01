Quite contrary, you seemed to have a flawed understanding of the JF-17. Not only did it achieve its project objectives for PAF as replacement for legacy fighters, it has accelerated Pakistan's aviation manufacturing by leaps to a point that Pakistan has gradually increased its share of manufacturing to 58% of the JF-17.



Difference is being state owned PAC chose realistic and less risky path to use off the shelf technologies with TOTs and gradually improved JF-17 once better alternatives available. Building capacity to a point that we now have a project for a 5th Gen Azm where at least the subsystems can be Pakistan origin.

