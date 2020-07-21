What's new

History Flashback: When Gen Musharraf crossed Indian border to stay with his soldiers :D

PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

V K Singh praises Musharraf's 'courage'

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf today received praise for coming deep into Indian territory in Kargil in 1999 from former Army Chief Gen V K Singh, who said it showed the "courage" of a military commander.

Singh, who headed the Indian Army from 2010 to 2012, said there were "mistakes" on the Indian side that allowed Pakistani troops to cross over into Indian territory and let Musharraf go back safely.

"As far as General Musharraf is concerned, I would like to put it in two ways. One, as a military commander, I would commend Gen Musharraf for coming 11 km (inside Indian territory) to stay with his troops for a night. It is the courage of a military commander that he came so far knowing that there was danger," Singh told reporters here.

"Second, what was happening on our side you all know and facts are before you. Why did we allow him to go? Why did we allow them to enter? I would only say that there were some mistakes, which need to be rectified," he said.

Singh was commenting on the revelation by a senior retired officer of Pakistan Army that Musharraf had stayed for a night inside Indian territory with his troops before the three-month conflict erupted in Kargil in 1999.

The former Army Chief said the revelation was just a confirmation that Pakistan had started the Kargil war.

"What happened in 1999, we including the Indian Army know that Pakistan Army had started the Kargil war. There is nothing new in it," Singh said.

He said Pakistan had been telling lies and "now only its officials are confirming our stand."

https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...afs-courage/articleshow/18292595.cms?from=mdr

If he had not given NRO, he would have earned more reputation in eyes of Pakistani Youth.

He is controversial figure but even Indians call him "Mushy". He has THE GUTS, can take on an enemy in battlefield or on media.

Seriously, Musharraf crossed Indian border and Indians came to know about his presence way later ? :rofl:



 
crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

I have said many times on this forum I will repeat it. The courts were prosecuting the wrong General in Pakistan.
Musharaf had guts, courage and also excellent strategy. People mentions his "Kargil mistake".
It wasn't. It was a master stroke. The result of Kargil war is not because of Musharaf but because of traitor "Nawaz".
He was bullied by Clinton and surrendered the advantage Pakistan gain militarily.

As for the Generals. Nobody has done more damage to Pakistan than General Kiyani. He partner's with corrupt Sharif brothers, the thugs of Pakistan during the "Kana Dajjal's" charade which was supported by bar associations of Pakistan. The group of thugs, who think they don't represent their clients under the law, but that they are Law in to themselves.

Even the "mistake of NRO" should not be attributed to Musharaf. Its architect was General Kiyani, he was selected by then to lead the Army, he is the one organised everything. Musharaf just went along.
 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

crankthatskunk said:
I have said many times on this forum I will repeat it. The courts were prosecuting the wrong General in Pakistan.
Musharaf had guts, courage and also excellent strategy. People mentions his "Kargil mistake".
It wasn't. It was a master stroke. The result of Kargil war is not because of Musharaf but because of traitor "Nawaz".
He was bullied by Clinton and surrendered the advantage Pakistan gain militarily.

As for the Generals. Nobody has done more damage to Pakistan than General Kiyani. He partner's with corrupt Sharif brothers, the thugs of Pakistan during the "Kana Dajjal's" charade which was supported by bar associations of Pakistan. The group of thugs, who think they don't represent their clients under the law, but that they are Law in to themselves.

Even the "mistake of NRO" should not be attributed to Musharaf. Its architect was General Kiyani, he was selected by then to lead the Army, he is the one organised everything. Musharaf just went along.
Sir, What do you think about Musharraf's possible role in current Pakistani politics? Do you think he can be offered some role?
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

thread is uncompleted without this


Rare pictures of Kargil war !

Pakistan's Army Chief General Pervaiz Musharraf was received by Lt. COL Amjad Shabir in shadows of Tiger hill, Feb 1999

Army chief stayed 2 nights deep inside 21kms in indian territory here in tiger hills








 
PaklovesTurkiye

PaklovesTurkiye

Imran Khan said:
thread is uncompleted without this


Rare pictures of Kargil war !

Pakistan's Army Chief General Pervaiz Musharraf was received by Lt. COL Amjad Shabir in shadows of Tiger hill, Feb 1999

Army chief stayed 2 nights deep inside 21kms in indian territory here in tiger hills








Wow, sir. Just Wow...Amazing pics :)
 
PanzerKiel

PanzerKiel

Imran Khan said:
thread is uncompleted without this


Rare pictures of Kargil war !

Pakistan's Army Chief General Pervaiz Musharraf was received by Lt. COL Amjad Shabir in shadows of Tiger hill, Feb 1999

Army chief stayed 2 nights deep inside 21kms in indian territory here in tiger hills








These pics are from our side of the border.
 
The BrOkEn HeArT

The BrOkEn HeArT

crankthatskunk said:
I have said many times on this forum I will repeat it. The courts were prosecuting the wrong General in Pakistan.
Musharaf had guts, courage and also excellent strategy. People mentions his "Kargil mistake".
It wasn't. It was a master stroke. The result of Kargil war is not because of Musharaf but because of traitor "Nawaz".
He was bullied by Clinton and surrendered the advantage Pakistan gain militarily.

As for the Generals. Nobody has done more damage to Pakistan than General Kiyani. He partner's with corrupt Sharif brothers, the thugs of Pakistan during the "Kana Dajjal's" charade which was supported by bar associations of Pakistan. The group of thugs, who think they don't represent their clients under the law, but that they are Law in to themselves.

Even the "mistake of NRO" should not be attributed to Musharaf. Its architect was General Kiyani, he was selected by then to lead the Army, he is the one organised everything. Musharaf just went along.
So, praising a stupidity by enemy becomes master stroke?
Stupidity can never turn into intelligence, no matter how many times you praise it.
 
Rana4pak

Rana4pak

Musharraf was good except two things first he give space to MQM which result in target killing and his second blundered is NRO which give space to corrupt N n PPP league
 
Invicta

Invicta

PaklovesTurkiye said:
V K Singh praises Musharraf's 'courage'

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf today received praise for coming deep into Indian territory in Kargil in 1999 from former Army Chief Gen V K Singh, who said it showed the "courage" of a military commander.

Singh, who headed the Indian Army from 2010 to 2012, said there were "mistakes" on the Indian side that allowed Pakistani troops to cross over into Indian territory and let Musharraf go back safely.

"As far as General Musharraf is concerned, I would like to put it in two ways. One, as a military commander, I would commend Gen Musharraf for coming 11 km (inside Indian territory) to stay with his troops for a night. It is the courage of a military commander that he came so far knowing that there was danger," Singh told reporters here.

"Second, what was happening on our side you all know and facts are before you. Why did we allow him to go? Why did we allow them to enter? I would only say that there were some mistakes, which need to be rectified," he said.

Singh was commenting on the revelation by a senior retired officer of Pakistan Army that Musharraf had stayed for a night inside Indian territory with his troops before the three-month conflict erupted in Kargil in 1999.

The former Army Chief said the revelation was just a confirmation that Pakistan had started the Kargil war.

"What happened in 1999, we including the Indian Army know that Pakistan Army had started the Kargil war. There is nothing new in it," Singh said.

He said Pakistan had been telling lies and "now only its officials are confirming our stand."

https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...afs-courage/articleshow/18292595.cms?from=mdr

If he had not given NRO, he would have earned more reputation in eyes of Pakistani Youth.

He is controversial figure but even Indians call him "Mushy". He has THE GUTS, can take on an enemy in battlefield or on media.

Seriously, Musharraf crossed Indian border and Indians came to know about his presence way later ? :rofl:
Wow !!!
Great find this is epic level of resolve by the General. No wonder he is so outspoken when he in front of Indian media. I bet he has more trump cards like this up his sleeves.
 
