History Flashback: When Gen Musharraf crossed Indian border to stay with his soldiers :D

PaklovesTurkiye
SENIOR MEMBER
- Dec 1, 2015
- 6,248
- 7
- Country
-
- Location
-
V K Singh praises Musharraf's 'courage'
NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf today received praise for coming deep into Indian territory in Kargil in 1999 from former Army Chief Gen V K Singh, who said it showed the "courage" of a military commander.
Singh, who headed the Indian Army from 2010 to 2012, said there were "mistakes" on the Indian side that allowed Pakistani troops to cross over into Indian territory and let Musharraf go back safely.
"As far as General Musharraf is concerned, I would like to put it in two ways. One, as a military commander, I would commend Gen Musharraf for coming 11 km (inside Indian territory) to stay with his troops for a night. It is the courage of a military commander that he came so far knowing that there was danger," Singh told reporters here.
"Second, what was happening on our side you all know and facts are before you. Why did we allow him to go? Why did we allow them to enter? I would only say that there were some mistakes, which need to be rectified," he said.
Singh was commenting on the revelation by a senior retired officer of Pakistan Army that Musharraf had stayed for a night inside Indian territory with his troops before the three-month conflict erupted in Kargil in 1999.
The former Army Chief said the revelation was just a confirmation that Pakistan had started the Kargil war.
"What happened in 1999, we including the Indian Army know that Pakistan Army had started the Kargil war. There is nothing new in it," Singh said.
He said Pakistan had been telling lies and "now only its officials are confirming our stand."
https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...afs-courage/articleshow/18292595.cms?from=mdr
If he had not given NRO, he would have earned more reputation in eyes of Pakistani Youth.
He is controversial figure but even Indians call him "Mushy". He has THE GUTS, can take on an enemy in battlefield or on media.
Seriously, Musharraf crossed Indian border and Indians came to know about his presence way later ?
NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan military ruler Gen Pervez Musharraf today received praise for coming deep into Indian territory in Kargil in 1999 from former Army Chief Gen V K Singh, who said it showed the "courage" of a military commander.
Singh, who headed the Indian Army from 2010 to 2012, said there were "mistakes" on the Indian side that allowed Pakistani troops to cross over into Indian territory and let Musharraf go back safely.
"As far as General Musharraf is concerned, I would like to put it in two ways. One, as a military commander, I would commend Gen Musharraf for coming 11 km (inside Indian territory) to stay with his troops for a night. It is the courage of a military commander that he came so far knowing that there was danger," Singh told reporters here.
"Second, what was happening on our side you all know and facts are before you. Why did we allow him to go? Why did we allow them to enter? I would only say that there were some mistakes, which need to be rectified," he said.
Singh was commenting on the revelation by a senior retired officer of Pakistan Army that Musharraf had stayed for a night inside Indian territory with his troops before the three-month conflict erupted in Kargil in 1999.
The former Army Chief said the revelation was just a confirmation that Pakistan had started the Kargil war.
"What happened in 1999, we including the Indian Army know that Pakistan Army had started the Kargil war. There is nothing new in it," Singh said.
He said Pakistan had been telling lies and "now only its officials are confirming our stand."
https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...afs-courage/articleshow/18292595.cms?from=mdr
If he had not given NRO, he would have earned more reputation in eyes of Pakistani Youth.
He is controversial figure but even Indians call him "Mushy". He has THE GUTS, can take on an enemy in battlefield or on media.
Seriously, Musharraf crossed Indian border and Indians came to know about his presence way later ?