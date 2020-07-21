History Flashback: When Gen Musharraf crossed Indian border to stay with his soldiers :D

I have said many times on this forum I will repeat it. The courts were prosecuting the wrong General in Pakistan.

Musharaf had guts, courage and also excellent strategy. People mentions his "Kargil mistake".

It wasn't. It was a master stroke. The result of Kargil war is not because of Musharaf but because of traitor "Nawaz".

He was bullied by Clinton and surrendered the advantage Pakistan gain militarily.



As for the Generals. Nobody has done more damage to Pakistan than General Kiyani. He partner's with corrupt Sharif brothers, the thugs of Pakistan during the "Kana Dajjal's" charade which was supported by bar associations of Pakistan. The group of thugs, who think they don't represent their clients under the law, but that they are Law in to themselves.



Even the "mistake of NRO" should not be attributed to Musharaf. Its architect was General Kiyani, he was selected by then to lead the Army, he is the one organised everything. Musharaf just went along.