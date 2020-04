Most Pakistanis I've met, and most people in general don't really seamed to know much about Central Asians or they think they know some which turns out to be incorrect. So here are a few great informative videos to help the members of this forum to understand who are the people of Central Asia and our History and not only how we were the second group (after Iranians) to whole heatedly accept Islam, but also how they spread it far and wide.Hope you all enjoy it and may you all learn something from it.