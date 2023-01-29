Historical welcome 🤗 for maryum Nawaz..prices we 💕💕💕 our leader...

Problem is people have forgiven this.

Didn't you hear that people use to say "khata hey tu lagata be hey"



If I steal something from you and you forgive me then my stealing isn't bad especially when I tell u I am gonna steal again and you tell koi baat nahi



Majority of Pakistani voted for PDM knowing they were corrupt as they have been stealing since 1990s stating corruption is fine. So in reality PDM didn't do anything wrong. As they did corruption with people consent



64% people voted for PDM



Don't tell me people are uneducated

Lahore has the highest literacy in Pakistan