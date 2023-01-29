What's new

Historical welcome 🤗 for maryum Nawaz..prices we 💕💕💕 our leader...

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

undercover JIX

undercover JIX

Maryam Nawaz Zinda bad.

Allah created Pakistan and whoever stole from Pakistan, may Allah deal with them. Allah gave permission to shaitan to try his best.

Nawaz Sharif Zindabad.
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

b394d2dcdfbd8093e9f99def16e387bf.jpg
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

Sherni Zindabad, Nawaz sharif zindabad, sada sher aaaavay aaavay.

Yahoodi agent namanzoor

Love you maeray dil ki dharkan, meri ragoo mae behta hua khoon, meray sansoon ki hawa, meri aankhoon ki roshni maryam meri sherni
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

undercover JIX said:
Maryam Nawaz Zinda bad.

Allah created Pakistan and whoever stole from Pakistan, may Allah deal with them. Allah gave permission to shaitan to try his best.

Nawaz Sharif Zindabad.
Problem is people have forgiven this.
Didn't you hear that people use to say "khata hey tu lagata be hey"

If I steal something from you and you forgive me then my stealing isn't bad especially when I tell u I am gonna steal again and you tell koi baat nahi

Majority of Pakistani voted for PDM knowing they were corrupt as they have been stealing since 1990s stating corruption is fine. So in reality PDM didn't do anything wrong. As they did corruption with people consent

64% people voted for PDM

Don't tell me people are uneducated
Lahore has the highest literacy in Pakistan
 
undercover JIX

undercover JIX

ziaulislam said:
Problem is people have forgiven this.
Didn't you hear that people use to say "khata hey tu lagata be hey"

If I steal something from you and you forgive me then my stealing isn't bad especially when I tell u I am gonna steal again and you tell koi baat nahi

Majority of Pakistani voted for PDM knowing they were corrupt as they have been stealing since 1990s stating corruption is fine. So in reality PDM didn't do anything wrong. As they did corruption with people consent

64% people voted for PDM

Don't tell me people are uneducated
Lahore has the highest literacy in Pakistan
Do not remind me old times, we were neighbors. bas 92 mae hadsa ho gaya.

 
Foinikas

Foinikas

ziaulislam said:
Where are youthias hiding now.

Maryum Nawaz zindabad

All fake news by PTI
People love our leader

If people hated her you would have seen rotten eggs not flowers 🌹🌹
Hey how's life in USA?
 

