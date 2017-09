I am very happy to read your further account of the Muslim settlements in Arakan that goes back to 1430s as well. Note one thing, the settlement was huge when seen from the angle that the King was deposed earlier by his nephew with the help of Burmese military. So, a strong all time presence of Muslim Bengali troops from Gaur was needed for the safeguard of the Kingdom to avoid a recurrence. This is how many from the mainland Bengal settled in Arakan in the 1430s.



The world leaders must be made aware of this truth of history. However, problem lies with the half-educated politicians of our own BD govt, who are not aware of this history and, therefore, the govt is unable to focus on this point and is unable to propagate it to the international forums.

Click to expand...