Using a traditional Japanese blade, 17-year-old Yamaguchi assassinates socialist politician Asanuma in Tokyo, as it was captured on live television, 1960

The wives of the astronauts on the Apollo 8 mission at the moment they heard their husbands voices from orbit, 1968

Women protesting forced Hijab days after the revolution, Iran, 1979

US soldiers of 969th Field Artillery Battalion decorate shells they're delivering to front line in Germany, 1944

The day when nationwide alcohol ban was repealed, December 5th 1933

The 3245 year old seal on Tutankhamen's tomb before it was broken in 1922