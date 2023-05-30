Historical evidences for the arguments as to what sort of Pakistan the founding fathers wanted

Joe_Adam said: From extensive readings, as well as my constant observations of Pakistani state, the idea of Pakistan "Land of the Pure" looks rather spacy and highly impractical since Pakistan is one of the most corrupt governments on God's green earth. The original pioneers were great people with Platonic intentions, but according to the idiom, and I quote: The path to hell is paved with good intentions", and that's what Pakistan looks like currently.



Unfortunately for the Pakistani people, Pakistan is neither Pak, nor Islamic but has been an outpost for the US since its inception, a colony for the "KOFAR/KAFER". Frankly, Pakistan is a failed state and there is no prospect for the future due to the widespread chronic corruption in the armed forces, political class, and the fragmentation of its society, as well as, lack of leadership that could reform the crumbled system.



For the past seven decades Pakistanis put up with consecutive regimes all of which failed to deliver any good to the nation. I guess Pakistanis just given up hope to reform the system since the Army doesn't allow any real leader to take charge or establish a true representative government from the people for the people. Army leaders resemble Sicilian Mafia bosses, as they are all super rich with unlimited power capable of quashing anyone challenging their perpetual iron-clad rule over Pakistan.



Compare to Hindustan "not so pure", Pakistan looks rather hopeless due to widespread poverty, cronyism, tribal loyalties, and its dependance on two contrasting regimes, the communist China, and the rotten regime of S. Arabia both of which use Pakistan as a proxy for their own geopolitical plans which facilitated by the Pakistani Armed forces, thus, either Pakistan dethrones the army commanders who are on Saudi, US, and Chines payroll or Pakistan stays as a failed state.

When wishful thinking and conspiracy theories is viewed as somewhat ground reality.. Is what this posted is based on couple that with couple of irrelevant hyperbolism.Let me give it to you raw without lope.First of all you are some kind of Hindu trash who is bitter now that being said.. I will proceed.You compared us to India lmao??? India is hell on earth! It has the worldest largest poverty more then the whole world combined and their civilians are the once suffering not these in pakistan.. Our government is in dept not our civilians for them everyday life is everyday. Poverty is over in India and it's ugly face and this is the biggest misconception most people get wrong.. Poverty and slums and all that is over in India don't get it mixed.Besides Pakistan is the most resilient country and Pakistan has two economies one off grid and one within the grid.85% of Pakistan's economy is off grid? Don't you think the Americans have tried before to gate-crash our economyWe were sanctioned for more then 20 years but guess what we grew from strength to strength.. Anyone who thinks Pakistan is hopeless is retarded we are the only gov't who successfully caged zombies on the Indian side of the border and From the Americans own mouth Pakistan is immune to any economy hassle and most resilient country on earth..All this PTI, PPP, PML etc etc little side show will vanish and it will just come and go as usual and Pakistan will keep growing from strength to strength..The dice will keep rolling as usual weeks will turn to years and years to decades...