Historical evidences for the arguments as to what sort of Pakistan the founding fathers wanted

I wanted to open up a thread where we could present historical evidence for the arguments related to what sort of Pakistan the founding fathers (primarily Jinnah and Iqbal for now) wanted. Clearly, we do have disagreements on this topic. So I wanted to create a thread where we could discuss this seriously with primary source evidences.

So for this thread, I suggest we can open up a couple of different streams/ threads where we present primary source evidences on the particular topics. Feel free to open up separate threads if you want to explore other themes in this topic but link them to this thread so that we know that it should follow the rules we set up here.

1) we want to quote only primary sources. If the primary source doesn’t exist publicly, we want to quote the closest secondary source that talks about the primary source you are referring to. If possible, link the primary source web link, if available. The goal is to remain as close to the source as possible that can be easily verified publicly. You can ofc however link context around sources or events however.

2) feel free to use studies but do not post the studies as primary sources. You can quote the primary source reference in the study and then say that you find the reference for this in said secondary source study.

3) feel free to posit an opinion and question a source or say why you think that said source is unreliable. Please keep said opinions polite however. Ultimately reader will judge based on evidence provided.

4) please link the above three rules and this main thread in separate threads that we open to explore these themes.
 
The first stream I wanted to open up was with regards to after the creation of Pakistan and their engagement in advising on the Islamic nature of the state.

Historical evidences for engagement of Islamic scholars after Pakistan was founded and while Jinnah was alive

This thread will discuss the above. This is related to this thread here. https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/historical-evidences-for-the-arguments-as-to-what-sort-of-pakistan-the-founding-fathers-wanted.768690/
defence.pk
 
Iqbal
Iqbal wanted a united muslim state within Indian confederation
Source: Now or Never by Ch.Rehmat Ali

While MA Jinnah and co wanted a progressive somewhat secular state.To put simply, Muslim League envisioned a functional Aligarh ideological Enterprise.
But due to weakened ML after the death of MA Jinnah,there was huge space left in political sphere of which military took advantage and moved in to directly and indirectly rule the state of Pakistan and this continues to this day .During this period, Pakistani party politics was never institutionalized and runs on the charisma of some popular leader instead of any sound ideology
Source: Pakistan:The Modern History
 
Iqbal wanted a united muslim state within Indian confederation
Source: Now or Never by Ch.Rehmat Ali

While MA Jinnah and co wanted a progressive somewhat secular state.To put simply, Muslim League envisioned a functional Aligarh ideological Enterprise.
But due to weakened ML after the death of MA Jinnah,there was huge space left in political sphere of which military took advantage and moved in to directly and indirectly rule the state of Pakistan and this continues to this day .During this period, Pakistani party politics was never institutionalized and runs on the charisma of some popular leader instead of any sound ideology
Source: Pakistan:The Modern History
Do you mind opening up a seperate thread to explore this theme and link it here. I.e. what Iqbal wanted

Also we are going to discuss what Jinnah wanted as well in the other thread, but I felt it might make sense to break up what he wanted based on his actions in different periods of his life, pre partition and post partition.

Also brother, don’t quote secondary sources - quote directly from Iqbal and Jinnah. You can use the studies above to farm for primary original references or sources but we need the original pronouncements if possible. For every one opinion you quote of an academic, you will find another from the other side of the aisle.
 
I wanted to open up a thread where we could present historical evidence for the arguments related to what sort of Pakistan the founding fathers (primarily Jinnah and Iqbal for now) wanted. Clearly, we do have disagreements on this topic. So I wanted to create a thread where we could discuss this seriously with primary source evidences.

So for this thread, I suggest we can open up a couple of different streams/ threads where we present primary source evidences on the particular topics. Feel free to open up separate threads if you want to explore other themes in this topic but link them to this thread so that we know that it should follow the rules we set up here.

1) we want to quote only primary sources. If the primary source doesn’t exist publicly, we want to quote the closest secondary source that talks about the primary source you are referring to. If possible, link the primary source web link, if available. The goal is to remain as close to the source as possible that can be easily verified publicly. You can ofc however link context around sources or events however.

2) feel free to use studies but do not post the studies as primary sources. You can quote the primary source reference in the study and then say that you find the reference for this in said secondary source study.

3) feel free to posit an opinion and question a source or say why you think that said source is unreliable. Please keep said opinions polite however. Ultimately reader will judge based on evidence provided.

4) please link the above three rules and this main thread in separate threads that we open to explore these themes.
From extensive readings, as well as my constant observations of Pakistani state, the idea of Pakistan "Land of the Pure" looks rather spacy and highly impractical since Pakistan is one of the most corrupt governments on God's green earth. The original pioneers were great people with Platonic intentions, but according to the idiom, and I quote: The path to hell is paved with good intentions", and that's what Pakistan looks like currently.

Unfortunately for the Pakistani people, Pakistan is neither Pak, nor Islamic but has been an outpost for the US since its inception, a colony for the "KOFAR/KAFER". Frankly, Pakistan is a failed state and there is no prospect for the future due to the widespread chronic corruption in the armed forces, political class, and the fragmentation of its society, as well as, lack of leadership that could reform the crumbled system.

For the past seven decades Pakistanis put up with consecutive regimes all of which failed to deliver any good to the nation. I guess Pakistanis just given up hope to reform the system since the Army doesn't allow any real leader to take charge or establish a true representative government from the people for the people. Army leaders resemble Sicilian Mafia bosses, as they are all super rich with unlimited power capable of quashing anyone challenging their perpetual iron-clad rule over Pakistan.

Compare to Hindustan "not so pure", Pakistan looks rather hopeless due to widespread poverty, cronyism, tribal loyalties, and its dependance on two contrasting regimes, the communist China, and the rotten regime of S. Arabia both of which use Pakistan as a proxy for their own geopolitical plans which facilitated by the Pakistani Armed forces, thus, either Pakistan dethrones the army commanders who are on Saudi, US, and Chines payroll or Pakistan stays as a failed state.
 
From extensive readings, as well as my constant observations of Pakistani state, the idea of Pakistan "Land of the Pure" looks rather spacy and highly impractical since Pakistan is one of the most corrupt governments on God's green earth. The original pioneers were great people with Platonic intentions, but according to the idiom, and I quote: The path to hell is paved with good intentions", and that's what Pakistan looks like currently.

Unfortunately for the Pakistani people, Pakistan is neither Pak, nor Islamic but has been an outpost for the US since its inception, a colony for the "KOFAR/KAFER". Frankly, Pakistan is a failed state and there is no prospect for the future due to the widespread chronic corruption in the armed forces, political class, and the fragmentation of its society, as well as, lack of leadership that could reform the crumbled system.

For the past seven decades Pakistanis put up with consecutive regimes all of which failed to deliver any good to the nation. I guess Pakistanis just given up hope to reform the system since the Army doesn't allow any real leader to take charge or establish a true representative government from the people for the people. Army leaders resemble Sicilian Mafia bosses, as they are all super rich with unlimited power capable of quashing anyone challenging their perpetual iron-clad rule over Pakistan.

Compare to Hindustan "not so pure", Pakistan looks rather hopeless due to widespread poverty, cronyism, tribal loyalties, and its dependance on two contrasting regimes, the communist China, and the rotten regime of S. Arabia both of which use Pakistan as a proxy for their own geopolitical plans which facilitated by the Pakistani Armed forces, thus, either Pakistan dethrones the army commanders who are on Saudi, US, and Chines payroll or Pakistan stays as a failed state.
When wishful thinking and conspiracy theories is viewed as somewhat ground reality.. Is what this posted is based on couple that with couple of irrelevant hyperbolism.

Let me give it to you raw without lope.

First of all you are some kind of Hindu trash who is bitter now that being said.. I will proceed.

You compared us to India lmao??? India is hell on earth! It has the worldest largest poverty more then the whole world combined and their civilians are the once suffering not these in pakistan.. Our government is in dept not our civilians for them everyday life is everyday. Poverty is over in India and it's ugly face and this is the biggest misconception most people get wrong.. Poverty and slums and all that is over in India don't get it mixed.

Besides Pakistan is the most resilient country and Pakistan has two economies one off grid and one within the grid.

85% of Pakistan's economy is off grid? Don't you think the Americans have tried before to gate-crash our economy:lol: We were sanctioned for more then 20 years but guess what we grew from strength to strength.. Anyone who thinks Pakistan is hopeless is retarded we are the only gov't who successfully caged zombies on the Indian side of the border and From the Americans own mouth Pakistan is immune to any economy hassle and most resilient country on earth..

All this PTI, PPP, PML etc etc little side show will vanish and it will just come and go as usual and Pakistan will keep growing from strength to strength..

The dice will keep rolling as usual weeks will turn to years and years to decades...
 
