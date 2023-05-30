Historical evidences for engagement of Islamic scholars by the government after Pakistan was founded and while Jinnah was alive

@M. Sarmad
First, let’s talk about the committee headed by Usmani to advise on the constitution in 1948. This committee is not to be confused with the BPC committee that was formed after the objectives resolution passed in 1949. We are talking about a committee of scholars headed by Usmani that worked while Jinnah was alive in early to mid 1948.
Luckily we do have some primary sources of this meeting. Primarily firsthand witnessing of this board by the various people who served on it.
1.
We have mufti Muhammad Shafi- he would serve on the first committee, then on BPC special committee in 1949 and then founded Darul Uloom Deoband Karachi. Died well after in 1976 so left a few artifacts like below.
Interview with Shaykh Mufti Shafi’ on Radio Pakistan Radio Pakistan Interviewer: Listeners, Today we are present in the company of Maulana (Mufti) Shafi Saheb (RA). Maulana (Mufti) Shafi Sahe…
hayatalulama.wordpress.com
Audio:-
In an interview he gave on radio Pakistan, the audio files of which also exist and are archived and linked above too, he says:-
“I accompanied Allamah Shabbir Ahmed Usmani (RA) for his detailed 6 day tour of the province and eventually due to doings of Allah (SWT) Pakistan was formed. Allamah Shabbir Ahmed Usmani (RA) arrived in Pakistan on the same night (of independence) while I remained in Deoband with my luggage packed but the horrible massacres riots and bloodbath which started (in East Punjab) with the independence blocked all the way (of travel). After eight months upon the request of Allamah Shabbir Ahmed Usmani (RA) I arrived in Pakistan and foremost was the need to prepare a skeleton of an Islamic constitution and for this purpose, I, Shaykh Sulaiman Nadwi (RA) and Dr Hameedullah (RA), Maulana Manzir Ahsan Gilani (RA) were invited from India. This worthless individual, Dr Hameedullah (RA) and Maulana Manzir Ahsan Gilani (RA) arrived on time but Shaykh Sulaiman Nadwi (RA) arrived sometime later [my interposition:- “kuch baad me pohachay”]. We did produce a framework for an Islamic constitution but never had the opportunity to present it (formally) until in 1949 the legislative Assembly was formed here and for an Islamic education board the choice of recommendations was given to Allamah Shabbir Ahmed Usmani (RA) who recommended me and the same individuals (previously mentioned)”
Notice that this particular committee, including Gilani, is different than the one that was constituted in the BPC. Also note that mufti is explicit that he moved to Pakistan March-April 1948 upon invitation of Usmani for the constitution consulting process. Also notice that mufti explicitly states that Nadvi was invited in 1948; although he didn’t arrive for this committee, he did arrive for BPC formed in 1949 (I think he arrived 1950).
2.
From the previous para, it’s clear that Usmani was calling people from south asia who were not necessarily even Pakistani. One of the aforementioned people who also sat on the BPC committee was Mohammad Hamidullah.
Everything in biographical sketch below can be verified by any biography document online. Not worth attaching because there are so many.
Curiously, Hamidullah was nominally Deobandi. But him and his teacher Ahsan Gilani were experts in Islamic international and constitutional law. He had western education from France and classical Islamic education from Hyderabad. You can look at this lectures on YouTube, Bahawalpur lectures to get a sense of the man.
He never accepted Pakistani citizenship or Indian citizenship and instead chose to live stateless for his whole life. Taught primarily in universities in France. People rightly say he was a modern Sufi- brilliant and pious.
Anyways, we know that he was in Pakistan in 1948- after the blockade of Hyderabad started, there is an artifact of him being smuggled out of Hyderabad to Karachi by Sidney Cotton in 1948 - recorded in “memoirs of Sidney Cotton by Omar Khalidi.”
We have him leaving Pakistan to plead for Hyderabad at the UN but tragically, he arrived a day or two after Hyderabad had surrendered ( Sept 1948). To be clear, this puts him in Karachi pre-Sept 1948.
Secondly, while Hamidullah’s episode in Pakistan was a very small affair in the grand scheme of his life and accomplishments as far as most people were concerned, we do have records of his participation in the committee in 1948.
According to Nadira Mustapha doctoral thesis (published June 2002), he never did write a bio about himself that we know of in his prime - https://escholarship.mcgill.ca/downloads/9z903168j?locale=en
He did allow some biographical sketches of himself to be written in 1999 (he died in late 2002). These seem to be collected in Islamic horizons magazines - the magazine publication of ISNA in the US. Because these were biographical sketches were published while he was alive and with his permission, the details are verified from himself.
According to Omer Abdullah’s article “Muhammad Hamidullah: a lifetime of service to Islamic Scholarship.” Islamic Horizons July-Aug 1999 issue, he is working on the committee advising on Islamic nature of constitution in 1948. Nadira Mustapha also quotes above in p.25 of her thesis, attached above.
Ofc, we have many biographical sketches after his death, that mention his participation in the committee in 1948, see https://iei.kau.edu.sa/Files/121/Files/152672_50-HamidullahBook.pdf.pdf
P.4 abt meeting in 1948. But this is not first person like the biographical sketches while he was still alive.
3.
The third person we have recording this event with a number of artifacts is Zafar Ahmad Ansari. He was joint secretary of the Muslim League and served in the constituent assembly. Later he would also serve in the BPC in 1949 too. Died in 1991 so we have artifacts from him too.
According to his urdu work, tahreek Pakistan Awr Ulema, p. 240, he talks about how people met for three months and a comprehensive draft of proposals was prepared in mid-1948.
4.
Finally, we have a contemporary observer of the time in Leonard Binder.
en.m.wikipedia.org
While Prof Binder has biases in his work, “Religion and Politics in Pakistan.” Published in 1961, his work also documents the committee in 1948. Its not clear how close of an observer he was but he writes in his book, p.33 (free preview for this available in link below)-
“In summer of 1948…several ulema met at the residence of Maulana Shabir Ahmad Usmani and worked out a plan for a semi-independent ministry of religious affairs. The plan has never been published but it is said to have been complete and detailed even to the names of the secretaries and under-secretaries.”
He continues to list out the details of the proposal further.
@Muhammad Saftain Anjum