What's new

Historical Chicken price 55 rupees increase in just 1 day under pmln govt

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

FULL MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
1,098
1
2,796
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
They're have tested all limits of public. Probably last nail in PMLN/PPP's coffin.

Both parties' politics is dead. Their only goal is to increase their wealth through corruption, hoarding food items and kickbacks
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zibago
PMLN government to end PTI relief package, amnesty scheme and reduction in petroleum prices
2 3 4
Replies
50
Views
1K
MisterSyed
MisterSyed
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Record Achievements of PTI, Imran Khan Govt In Just 3.5 Years -
Replies
3
Views
273
Super Falcon
Super Falcon
HAIDER
Emergency move in High court , can PM remove COAS ?.. Security high alert
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
83
Views
3K
R Wing
R Wing
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistani rupee depreciated by 30.5% under PTI govt: report
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Sharp increase in food prices pushes inflation up
2
Replies
22
Views
741
Patriot forever
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom