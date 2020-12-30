Historical buildings of Pakistan

Lahore High Court, 1882Wazir Khan's Mosque In Lahore City, Circa 1880.Lahore, The Capital Of Punjab Province, Is Considered The Cultural Centre Of Pakistan.Islam Came Here After The Advent Of Mahmud Of Ghazni In 1021 AD, And It Was Subsequently Ruled By A Succession Of Dynasties Of The Delhi Sultanate, Followed By The Mughals, The Sikhs And The British. It Reached Its Apogee Under The Mughals, Known As The Garden City And With Enough Architecture To Rank It With Other Great Mughal Centres Like Delhi, Agra And Fatehpur Sikri.One Of The Most Famous Of Lahore's Mosques, This Mosque Was Founded In 1634 By Hakim Ilmud Din Ansari, Known As Nawab Wazir Khan, Governor Of The Punjab Under Emperor Shahjahan (Ruled 1628 – 1658).It Is Beautifully Decorated With Floral And Calligraphic Patterns In Glazed-tile Mosaic Work, Thought To Have Been An Innovation Brought Here From Thatta In The 16th Century. It Is In The Decorative Panels Of This Construction That The Cypress First Appears As A Motif In Mosaic Work.Taken By George Craddock In The 1880s, Part Of The Bellew Collection Of Architectural Views.Maharajah Duleep Singh Entering His Palace In Lahore, Escorted By British Troops, Circa 1847.This Depicts The Entry Of The Child Maharajah Duleep Singh (1838-1893) To His Palace In Lahore Accompanied By An Escort Of British Troops Commanded By Brigadier Cureton, Following The First Anglo-Sikh War (1845-46).Here, Maharajah Duleep Singh Was Forced To Renounce His Sovereign Rights To The British Government Under Governor-General Hardinge. The British Installed Their Ally Gulab Singh, As Maharajah Of These Territories.Artist - Charles Stewart Hardinge Plate 9 From "Recollections Of India, Part 1 - British India And The Punjab" By James Duffield Harding (1797-1863) After Charles Stewart Hardinge (1822-1894), The Eldest Son Of The First Viscount Hardinge, The Governor General.© British Library