Historical buildings of Pakistan

Lahore High Court, 1882


1607612151149.png





Wazir Khan's Mosque In Lahore City, Circa 1880.



1607612241440.png




Lahore, The Capital Of Punjab Province, Is Considered The Cultural Centre Of Pakistan.

Islam Came Here After The Advent Of Mahmud Of Ghazni In 1021 AD, And It Was Subsequently Ruled By A Succession Of Dynasties Of The Delhi Sultanate, Followed By The Mughals, The Sikhs And The British. It Reached Its Apogee Under The Mughals, Known As The Garden City And With Enough Architecture To Rank It With Other Great Mughal Centres Like Delhi, Agra And Fatehpur Sikri.

One Of The Most Famous Of Lahore's Mosques, This Mosque Was Founded In 1634 By Hakim Ilmud Din Ansari, Known As Nawab Wazir Khan, Governor Of The Punjab Under Emperor Shahjahan (Ruled 1628 – 1658).

It Is Beautifully Decorated With Floral And Calligraphic Patterns In Glazed-tile Mosaic Work, Thought To Have Been An Innovation Brought Here From Thatta In The 16th Century. It Is In The Decorative Panels Of This Construction That The Cypress First Appears As A Motif In Mosaic Work.

Taken By George Craddock In The 1880s, Part Of The Bellew Collection Of Architectural Views.







1607612273653.png





Maharajah Duleep Singh Entering His Palace In Lahore, Escorted By British Troops, Circa 1847.

This Depicts The Entry Of The Child Maharajah Duleep Singh (1838-1893) To His Palace In Lahore Accompanied By An Escort Of British Troops Commanded By Brigadier Cureton, Following The First Anglo-Sikh War (1845-46).

Here, Maharajah Duleep Singh Was Forced To Renounce His Sovereign Rights To The British Government Under Governor-General Hardinge. The British Installed Their Ally Gulab Singh, As Maharajah Of These Territories.

Artist - Charles Stewart Hardinge Plate 9 From "Recollections Of India, Part 1 - British India And The Punjab" By James Duffield Harding (1797-1863) After Charles Stewart Hardinge (1822-1894), The Eldest Son Of The First Viscount Hardinge, The Governor General.

© British Library
 
1607612384143.png





Anarkali Church (Tomb of Anarkali) Lahore, Circa 1870.

Lahore Is The Capital Of The Punjab Province In Pakistan. This Region Has Been Ruled By The Ghaznavids, The Delhi Sultanate, The Mughals, The Sikhs And The British. The Tomb Of Anarkali Probably Dates From The Rule Of The Mughal Emperor Jahangir (1605-1627).

In 1851, It Was Converted Into A Church By The British. In This View, We Can See That There Is A Christian Cross Surmounting The Dome Of The Structure. The Building Is Now Used As The Punjab Record Office.

From The "Bellew Collection - Photograph Album Of Surgeon-General Henry Walter Bellew", Taken By George Craddock In The 1870's.

.
 
The Punjab Exhibition Building (Tollinton Market) At Lahore, Punjab, Circa 1864.


1607614214181.png




The Building Was Hastily Constructed Near The Anarkali Gardens For The Lahore Exhibition Of 1864 And Due To The Popularity Of The exhibition, Was Later Used To House The Central Museum. In 1890, The Foundation Stone For A Permanent Building For The Museum Was Laid By Prince Albert Victor, Later The Duke Of Clarence, To Be Designed By Ram Singh. The New Building Was Completed In 1893.

Photograph Of The Exhibition Building In Lahore, Punjab Present Day Pakistan. That Is Part Of The ''Crofton Collection, Topographical And Architectural Views Mostly In India", Taken By An Unknown Photographer In, Circa 1864.
 
The Railway Station At Lahore, Circa 1880.


1607614616543.png




Taken By George Craddock In The 1880's, Part Of The Bellew Collection Of Architectural Views.

Lahore, The Capital Of Punjab Province, Is Considered The Cultural Centre Of Pakistan.

The British Took Control Of Lahore From The Sikhs In 1849, And Transformed Its Landscape With Railways, Factories And Roads. They Continued The Tradition Of Embellishing It With Architecture, Constructing Some Of The Finer Examples Of Colonial Buildings In The Indo-Islamic-Gothic-Victorian Style Here.

The British Took Control Of Lahore From The Sikhs In 1849, And Transformed Its Landscape With Railways, Factories And Roads. They Continued The Tradition Of Embellishing It With Architecture, Constructing Some Of The Finer Examples Of Colonial Buildings In The Indo-Islamic-Gothic-Victorian Style Here.

.
© George Craddock
 
Government College Lahore, Circa 1880.



1607616679113.png




Photograph By An Unknown Photographer In The 1880's, Part Of The Dunlop Smith Collection. Sir Charles Aitchison Album Of Views In India And Burma.

A General View Of The Gothic Government College At Lahore (Now In Pakistan), Completed In 1877. Lahore On The Ravi River, Has Been The Provincial Capital Of The Punjab For Centuries, And Has Had Several Periods Of Development Under Mughal, Sikh, And British Rule, All Of Which Left It Embellished With Architecture.

It Achieved Its Greatest Glory Under The Mughals, From The 1520's To The Early 18th Century, When It Become Known As The 'City Of Gardens'.
 
Lahore Fort, Punjab, Circa 1863.


1607617619423.png




This Photograph Of The Fort At Lahore Was Taken By Samuel Bourne In The 1860's. Lahore Was

The Location Of The Mughal Court During The Reign Of The Mughal Emperor Akbar From 1584 To 1598. He Built The Massive Lahore Fort On The Foundations Of A Previous Fort On The Site And Enclosed The City Within A Red Brick Wall Boasting 12 Gates.

Jahangir And Shah Jahan Extended The Fort, Built Palaces And Tombs, And Laid Out Gardens. The Alamgiri Gateway To The Fort Shown In The Background Of This Photograph Was Built By Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb (R. 1658-1707) In 1673-4, At The Same Time As The Badshahi Masjid Of The Same City.

The Arched Gateway Is Flanked By Two Monumental Semi-circular Bastions Topped By Octagonal Domed Kiosks.

© British Library
 
Talpur Tombs General View From North-east, Hyderabad Sindh, Circa 1896.

The Town And Fort At Hyderabad Was Founded In 1768 By Ghulam Shah Of The Kalhorah Dynasty. This Is A General View Of The Group Of Tombs Of The Kalhorah And Talpur Dynasties. Most Of The Buildings Are Embellished With Coloured Glazed Tiles.

Photograph Taken By Henry Cousens In 1896, Archaeological Survey Of India Collections - Western India 1894-96.

© Henry Cousens



1607619828798.png
 
Kot Diji Fort, District Khairpur, Circa 1905.

1607619989195.png




The Kot Diji Fort (کوٹ ڈیجی قلعہ‎), Formally Known As Fort Ahmadabad, Is An 18th-century Talpur-era Fort Located In The Town Of Kot Diji In Khairpur District, Sindh Province Pakistan.

About 25 Miles East Of The Indus River At The Edge Of The Thar Desert, The Fort Sits Above A Pre-Harappan Civilization Archaeological Site Dating To 2500 To 2800 B.C.E.
 
Mausoleum Of Rukn-ud-Din Multan, Circa 1865.


1607622355128.png




Photograph Of The Mausoleum Of Rukn-ud-Din, Known As The Rukn-ul-Alam In Multan, The Punjab, Pakistan, Taken By William Henry Baker In The 1860's. The Mausoleum Of Rukn-ud-Din, Or Rukh-i-Alam ('Pillar Of The World'), May Be Seen On The Left Of The Photograph.

This Tomb Is One Of The Finest Achievements Of The Multan Builders. It Is Believed To Have Been Executed By Order Of Ghiyas al-Din Tughluq (R.1325-51), Sultan Of Delhi, Between The Years 1320 And 1324. This Domed Structure Has An Octagonal Plan With Battered Walls And Sloped Turrets.

The Exterior Is Decorated With Glazed Tiles And String Courses; The Dark Blue, Azure And White Tiles Stand Out Against The Red Bricks.
 
حضرت شاہ شمس تبریز سبزواری

A Photograph Of The Tomb Of Shah Shams At Multan Taken By William Henry Baker In The 1860's. The British Library Incorrectly Identifies The Shrine In This Photograph, From Macnabb Collection, As The Tomb Of Shams Tabriz.

According To The Original Caption, “The Main Body Of The Building Is A Square Surrounded By A Verandah. The Upper Section Is Octagonal, Surmounted By A Hemispherical Dome Covered In Glazed Blue Tiles. Some Parts Of The Wall Are Decorated With Glazed Tiles, Mainly Blue And White, Arranged In Geometric Patterns. This Tomb Was Rebuilt In 1780.”

Shah Shamsuddin Sabzwari (Died 1276 C.E) Arrived At Multan From Sabzawar, In The West Of Modern-day Afghanistan, In The Early 13th Century. While Some Locals Believe He Was A Sunni Hanafi, Ismaili Shias Say He Was Sent To India By Their 29th Imam To Preach The Ismaili Nizari Faith. He Is Honored By Sunnis And Shias Alike.



1607623871978.png
 
Fort Of Bala Hissar, Peshawar, Circa 1878-9.


1607625554235.png





Photograph Of The Fort Of Bala Hissar, Peshawar. The Fort Has High Stone Walls And Is Surrounded By Small Trees. There Are Two Donkeys And Several Small Groups Of People On The Road In The Foreground. There Is A Large Tree To The Left With Two Men Underneath, One Standing And One Sitting.

The Photographer John Burke Travelled With The Peshawar Valley Field Force During The Second Anglo-Afghan War (1878-80), One Of A Series Of Conflicts Between Britian And Russia Over Control Of Afghanistan. His Images From The War Capture Landscapes, Key Strategic Sites And Soldiers Involved In The Conflict.

© John Burke



1964

1607630167094.png
 
1607625645175.png




Municipal School Peshawar, Circa 1905.

Following The 2nd Anglo-Sikh War (1848-1849) Peshawar Became A Vital Military Centre For The British In India. After The Partition Of India, Peshawar Became The Provincial Capital City Of North-West Frontier Province (Now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Pakistan.

From A Photograph Album Compiled By Lieutenant Hugh Stephenson Turnbull (1882-1973), 57th Wilde's Rifles (Frontier Force), Including, 'Snapshots And Views' In India And Egypt, 1903-1906.

..............................


Very sad it was demolished.


1920

1607626988094.png
 
Bala Hissar Fort Peshawar, Circa 1930.


1607626904148.png





The Fortified Stronghold Of Bala Hisar, On The Site Of An Ancient Citadel, Was The Key To Peshawar And Changed Hands Many Times.

In The 16th Century The Mughal Emperor Babur Occupied And Strengthened The Fort And Laid Out The Shalimar Gardens. After The Decline Of The Mughal Empire The City Was In The Hands Of The Durranis And Later Fell To The Sikhs Under Ranjit Singh. In The 19th Century The Fort Fell To The British Who Replaced The Mud Walls with ‘Pucca’ Brick.

Aerial Photographs Taken By Royal Air Force Pilot During A Reconnaissance Mission In Northern India In The 1930's.
 
Edwardes College Peshawar, Circa 1920's.


1607627471564.png



The Church Missionary Society established the Church Mission College in 1900 as an outgrowth of Edwardes High School, which had been founded in 1855 by the society as the first institution of western-style schooling in the northwest frontier region of what was British India.

For many years the college was the only institution of higher education in the northwest frontier. Sir Herbert Edwardes was a British colonial administrator and commander whose name the college later adopted.

The first major college building, now known as the Old Hall, was built in 1910 in a Moghul style that was replicated in a number of the college's later buildings. Edwardes College was visited three times by the founder of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, by Mahatma Gandhi, and the previous Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams.

In its early years Edwardes awarded degrees through the University of Punjab; since 1952 its degrees have been awarded through the University of Peshawar.



1607627497573.png
 
