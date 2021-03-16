What's new

Historic Jawish City in Saudia Arabia

I

Iñigo

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 9, 2020
74
0
65
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Tayma or Tema Teman/Tyeman/Yeman

the oldest Archaeo-logical trace of YHWH was found in Kuntillet Ajrud

"Yahweh of Teman"

en.m.wikipedia.org

Kuntillet Ajrud

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org

and you have to remember that "Moses" father-in-law was an Arab priest

Exodus 3,1: "Moses was tending the flock of Jethro his father-in-law, the priest of Midian"

en.m.wikipedia.org

Midian

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org
 
Yehudim of the Land of Canaan

Yehudim ... who fought against the ruling class of the Temple-city and against the legions of Rome ... they became Mohammedans

keep in mind that the culture of "the people of the land, the people of the country" ("am ha'eretz") was neither Sadducee priestly Judaism nor Rabbinic Judaism

the legend of exile is a Christian legend that was assumed by the rabbis

there are Six very different stories:

(E) a group of Russians who came to the land of Canaan (1917-) under the command of Jabotinsky to start "our colonial project": the Zionist

(D) the yiddish people

(C) a religion widespread "throughout all the nations" in the times of the Greeks and Romans, a religion that spread like fire through gunpowder among women

(B2) an Aramaic ruling class that came to the Land of Canaan with bloody pamphlets and Persian power (= "Jacob")

(B1) "the people of the Land" of the Land of Canaan (= "the firstborn")

(A) the escapees, fugitives, freed from the coercive and fiscal power of the Egyptian empire: the Arabhebrew goatherd tribes of the late bronze age (= "Abraham")
 
en.m.wikipedia.org

Judah ha-Nasi

en.m.wikipedia.org en.m.wikipedia.org

Yehuda ha Nasi ... is the founder of the (rabbinical) Judaism born on exactly the same dates as (orthodox) Christianity

as late as the year 400 the synagogues of the East were full of "believers in Jesus and the Virgin Mary"

I mean that History is not the children's story that we are told as children

the Zionists wish "the land of Canaan" was an island off the coast of Norway

the "jewish" revolt against the Romans was the Palestinian revolt against the Romans

and "hebrews" are Arabs and Canaanites
 
"Jews demanded a holy land near Nigeria then?"

No

the British Empire to facilitate "our colonial project" offered Uganda

and with humility they were reminded that London was a stinking swamp when Solomon wandered through great palaces (in Aramaic fantasy literature from times of the Persian empire)
 
