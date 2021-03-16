Historic Jawish City in Saudia Arabia

Yehudim of the Land of Canaan



Yehudim ... who fought against the ruling class of the Temple-city and against the legions of Rome ... they became Mohammedans



keep in mind that the culture of "the people of the land, the people of the country" ("am ha'eretz") was neither Sadducee priestly Judaism nor Rabbinic Judaism



the legend of exile is a Christian legend that was assumed by the rabbis



there are Six very different stories:



(E) a group of Russians who came to the land of Canaan (1917-) under the command of Jabotinsky to start "our colonial project": the Zionist



(D) the yiddish people



(C) a religion widespread "throughout all the nations" in the times of the Greeks and Romans, a religion that spread like fire through gunpowder among women



(B2) an Aramaic ruling class that came to the Land of Canaan with bloody pamphlets and Persian power (= "Jacob")



(B1) "the people of the Land" of the Land of Canaan (= "the firstborn")



(A) the escapees, fugitives, freed from the coercive and fiscal power of the Egyptian empire: the Arabhebrew goatherd tribes of the late bronze age (= "Abraham")