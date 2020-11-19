[HISTORIC DAY] TODAY NOV 19, CHINA AMENDMENTS THEIR NEW DEFENCE LAW !! TO PROTECT OVERSEAS INTERESTS

Whizzack said: Well.. ok, then let me rephrase the question... let's say there's a riot overseas, and the local ethnic Chinese (citizens of that country) got hurt... but no PRC citizens were there or affected, would the PRC then intervene militarily as per this law...? Click to expand...

Like I said before, this "Overseas Development Interests" clause is a really Grey Area.Okay like you said, in one random country there is an Anti-Chinese riot. But luckily there is not even a single Overseas Chinese Citizen unharmed (Even I highly highly doubt about that, because that rioters definetly will not asking for passport before doing that barbaric act)But how can you know, those rioters will not burnt any Chinese Investments Facilities or Chinese companies Factories, or even not a single shop of Overseas Chinese Citizen owned looted/burnedThat's what the Grey area I mean. How can you Guarantee, China's Government doesn't see that Anti-Chinese Riot as ato their Overseas InterestsThat's the Culture of Chinese people.Talk 1% do 100%. Not the other way around like some troller in here, barking 99% but only do 1%.When some Pro Government Malay Radicals threatening to raid Petaling Street Chinatown in KL (Like Glodok Area in Jakarta).The day before the planned raid, The Chinese Ambassador Come to Petaling street and made a statement to Support Overseas Chinese Ethnic there and Condemn/Criticize Racism & Extremism in Malaysia.Make Malaysia Govt at that time panic, and forced their own supporters to cancel the raid night before the raid planned.The Malay Govt than called the Ambassador. But China Govt stand with Overseas Chinese Ethnic in Malaysia, and Supporting the incident. Even condemn and remind Malaysia Govt to maintain the national unity & ethnic harmony