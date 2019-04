Historic Chinese World Cup victory by Lynk & Co Cyan Racing

2019-04-07Lynk & Co Cyan Racing and Thed Björk delivered the first ever victory by a Chinese manufacturer in a FIA sanctioned World Cup of racing. The victory in the FIA WTCR season opener on the streets of Marrakech, Morocco, has taken the Swedish driver to the points lead.The first of ten FIA World Touring Car Cup weekends of 2019 resulted in one victory, three podium finishes, second place in the teams' standings and the lead of the drivers' standings for Lynk & Co Cyan Racing.Four-time World Champion Yvan Muller started second in the final race of the weekend and made a fantastic start together with team-mate Björk, with both passing Audi driver Frederic Vervisch to claim positions one and two after turn one.Muller kept the lead until lap 14 when he was forced to retire due to suspension damage, handing the lead to Björk. The Swedish driver kept the lead until the checkered flag dropped on lap 23 despite immense pressure from the Audi driver.Yann Ehrlacher challenged Honda driver Esteban Guerrieri and Tiago Monterio for fifth position on the first lap but was hit and had to retire from the race.Andy Priaulx fought hard from 17th on the grid to finish the race in 13th position.The next WTCR race weekend takes place on April 26-28th at the legendary F1 circuit Hungaroring in Hungary.