HİSAR O+ completed acceptance tests for entering inventory

The Turkish defense industry has achieved another success!Our national air defense missile system HİSAR O+ destroyed the high-altitude high-speed target in the last acceptance shot before entering the inventory.HİSAR O+ is now at full capacity with all its elements. Congratulations to our glorious army.With a range of 25+ km, Hisar-O+ will be effective with its passive IIR seeker, which ensures less detection by EW self-defense systems compared to active RF seeker and less possibility of ECM exposure. Also Hisar-O+ has dual pulse rocket motor that allows it to hit the target with high energy in the terminal phase. (via @alpaytkn_ss)