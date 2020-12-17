What's new

HİSAR O+ completed acceptance tests for entering inventory

The Turkish defense industry has achieved another success!

Our national air defense missile system HİSAR O+ destroyed the high-altitude high-speed target in the last acceptance shot before entering the inventory.

HİSAR O+ is now at full capacity with all its elements. Congratulations to our glorious army.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1475042954859491334

With a range of 25+ km, Hisar-O+ will be effective with its passive IIR seeker, which ensures less detection by EW self-defense systems compared to active RF seeker and less possibility of ECM exposure. Also Hisar-O+ has dual pulse rocket motor that allows it to hit the target with high energy in the terminal phase. (via @alpaytkn_ss)


Long range ADS. I think this should be something Pakistan should be looking for even tho he already have a layered system with many ADS it is never bad to add to that addition. Hisar family could definitely increase our air defense systems even further don't know why BD is purchasing of the best goods and we are not
 
Pakistan should consider them. I mean HISAR A and HISAR O along with Korkut as first layer of Air Defence system along with our International borders specially on Indian border.
 
