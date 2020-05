Jordan Goudreau, a green beret turned security contractor who plotted to overthrow Maduro. Photograph: silvercorpusa/Instagram



Deeply flawed from the start, the audacious plan to overthrow Nicolás Maduro unravelled spectacularly

Taken from a Venezuelan government page. Among those captured is Josnard Adolfo Baduel and Lt. José Sequea, who participated in the coup attempt on April 30, 2019, at the Altamira distributor Photograph: http://www.presidencia.gob.ve/

Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro displays seized armament and passports after a meeting with members of the Armed Forces in Caracas, Venezuela on May 4, 2020. Maduro confirmed the detention of two US mercenaries among 13 attackers involved in Sunday’s two failed maritime raids. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



Jordan Goudreau and Javier Nieto Quintero, shown on Venezuelan tv after the raid. “Our units have been activated in the south, west and in the east of Venezuela,” he said, dressed in a golf shirt and standing next to a former Venezuelan national guard captain wearing body armour, Javier Nieto Quintero.

Photograph: Venezuelan TV