Very much so. Since when you look at that time – it was late 70’s and the Soviet Union was enjoying its most successful years since the establishment of communism in Russia. With the breakdown of the US security system after Watergate and the dismantling by American institutions -in particular, Congress – of US intelligence agencies and preventing them in engaging with other agencies in meeting the rising challenges of the spread of communism, particularly in Africa but also in Asia. In Southeast Asia, if you remember after the withdrawal of the Americans, in 1975, there was a domino effect. Countries were turning towards communism. All the way from the Chinese border down to Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, the Belt of Mozambique and in the East African shoreline and across Africa to Atlantic, countries were turning Communist in those years.



When the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, it was believed not just in Saudi Arabia, but also in the world community and particularly in Pakistan that Soviets would make an attempt to reach through Pakistan to the warm waters.