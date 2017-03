Donate Life members started their efforts to search the patients matching the profile of Bhagat for the heart transplant. They contacted many hospitals and transplant centres in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, but could not find anyone for the heart transplant.



However, National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) was contacted by the Donate Life. The details of Bhagat was shared to NOTTO and it was found that there was no patient requiring heart transplant in the A+ blood group.



The name of UAE's 14-year-old Khadija was registered at Chennai's Fortis Malar hospital for the requirement of heart.



The heart was successfully transplanted into the teenage girl from UAE by the team of doctors at Chennai's Fortis Malar hospital on Saturday.

