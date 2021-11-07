What's new

HiPhi Z debuts – after outselling Porsche, BMW, and Mercedes in China, Human Horizons to launch a new EV

EV
HiPhi Z debuts – after outselling Porsche, BMW, and Mercedes in China, Human Horizons to launch a new EV

Reading Time: 3 minutes
Fengmei Zheng

November 7, 2021




Human Horizons launched their first car HiPhi X in April 2020. In September this year, HiPhi X became the top-selling luxurious EV on the Chinese market, beating even Porsche Taycan.
“Starting from RMB 570,000, the HiPhi X falls under the premium electric vehicle segment, which is defined by selling price over RMB 500,000. For September, sales of HiPhi X increased by 36.7% to 641 units, surpassing Porsche’s Taycan, which sold 585 units. Source: HiPhi”
But Human Horizons is not slowing down and preparing the launch of another sci-fi car. On Nov 6, the HiPhi Z was positioned as the new flagship sedan, with 95 percent of the design work completed and expected to launch next April at the 2022 Beijing Auto Show officially.
The taillights feature through design and digital vision, while the HiPhi Z also features an active rear wing that automatically lifts and lowers to improve aerodynamics.
Rolls-Royce “suicide doors” included.
The interior design of the HiPhi Z is similar to that of a concept car, with a floating LCD screen that can rotate at any Angle, the dashboard integrated into the steering wheel, and the overall LCD meter size relatively small.
Sci-fi bad-*** wheels included
The car is equipped with two 8-megapixel HD cameras, a 2-megapixel camera, five millimeter-wave radars, a lidar, four side cameras, and 31 driver assistance sensors. It also comes with Nvidia’s Drive Orin-X chip.
You can send love to the drivers behind you.

The HiPhi Z’s powertrain was not announced.

carnewschina.com

how come ev made by those known luxury brands are doing so bad in china? even this new unknown player out sold them and nio is way way ahead of them.
 
