EV
HiPhi Z debuts – after outselling Porsche, BMW, and Mercedes in China, Human Horizons to launch a new EV
Reading Time: 3 minutes
Fengmei Zheng
November 7, 2021
Human Horizons launched their first car HiPhi X in April 2020. In September this year, HiPhi X became the top-selling luxurious EV on the Chinese market, beating even Porsche Taycan.
But Human Horizons is not slowing down and preparing the launch of another sci-fi car. On Nov 6, the HiPhi Z was positioned as the new flagship sedan, with 95 percent of the design work completed and expected to launch next April at the 2022 Beijing Auto Show officially.
The interior design of the HiPhi Z is similar to that of a concept car, with a floating LCD screen that can rotate at any Angle, the dashboard integrated into the steering wheel, and the overall LCD meter size relatively small.
The car is equipped with two 8-megapixel HD cameras, a 2-megapixel camera, five millimeter-wave radars, a lidar, four side cameras, and 31 driver assistance sensors. It also comes with Nvidia’s Drive Orin-X chip.
The HiPhi Z’s powertrain was not announced.
HiPhi Z debuts - after outselling Porsche, BMW, and Mercedes in China, Human Horizons to launch a new EV - CarNewsChina.com
Human Horizons launched their first car HiPhi X in April 2020. In September this year, HiPhi X became the top-selling luxurious EV on the Chinese market, beating even Porsche Taycan. But Human Horizons is not slowing down and preparing the launch of another sci-fi car. On Nov 6, the HiPhi Z was...
carnewschina.com