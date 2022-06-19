What's new

Hints are being floated about installing a CDS in Pakistan

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

I just came across two vLogs by retired army personals. Interesting /alarming ideas were discussed in those vlogs. I cannot discuss those ideas in detail since it would result in instant ban. I am not sharing the thumbnail of the vlogs just as precaution.

One of the vlog mentions idea of CDS for Pakistan.

Other vlog mentions the financial front man for big B. There is other bind blowing revelations (to me at least) here as well which I cannot even hint about.

Norwegian

Norwegian

Crimson Blue said:
I cannot discuss those ideas in detail since it would result in instant ban.
Or black vigo outside your door
F3BEDBAB-D64E-48FA-85A2-197DE61BE170.jpeg


Crimson Blue said:
One of the vlog mentions idea of CDS for Pakistan.
CDS stands for?
 

