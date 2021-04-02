What's new

Hindutwa government of India tries to deport minor Rohingya girl but Myanmar refuses to take her

D

Drizzt

FULL MEMBER
Nov 29, 2020
250
0
355
Country
India
Location
India
Rohingya-girl.jpg

By Muslim Mirror Staff
New Delhi: Indian authorities in Assam failed deport a 14-year-old girl to Myanmar on Thursday as the country did not open the gate of the international border saying that the situation isn’t appropriate for any deportation at present, reported Hindustan Times.

The girl had entered India two years ago. She wanted to be sent to Bangladesh where her parents have taken refuge.

She had earlier drawn the attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs through the state authorities requesting for her repatriation to Bangladesh instead of Myanmar so that she can stay with her parents.

Her plea, however, could not be entertained.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1377509305994211328

“As per the laid down guidelines and the repatriation protocol, repatriation of a person to anywhere except his or her country of origin is not allowed. We are only following the orders passed on by the Centre,” a source in Silchar police told The Assam Tribune.

The minor girl who was detained a couple of years back for illegally entering India was in the custody of Nivedita Nari Sangstha, a Silchar based NGO.

“The minor girl was handed over to the Assam Police by the NGO in the presence of the CWC. She was today taken to Moreh and will be handed over to the Myanmar authorities tomorrow,” sources said.

Since 2018, as many as 39 Rohingya nationals have been deported from the State. Nearly 50 Rohingya nationals are currently lodged in different detention camps in the State including Tezpur, Silchar and Goalpara.

http://muslimmirror.com/eng/india-t...ohingya-girl-but-myanmar-refuses-to-take-her/
 
Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
895
-5
782
Country
India
Location
India
Drizzt said:
As per the laid down guidelines and the repatriation protocol, repatriation of a person to anywhere except his or her country of origin is not allowed. We are only following the orders passed on by the Centre,” a source in Silchar police told The Assam Tribune
Click to expand...
This is stupid. Why cant there be an exception on humanitarian grounds.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
17,013
68
43,953
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Sharma Ji said:
Put her on a boat, kick it away from out shores and let God take care of the rest.
Click to expand...
Disgusting, and the fact you mentioned God in your post is contradictory. Nothing Godly about what you said. I take it you know karma well, then I hope no young girl in your family ever needs help like this and receives ridicule by people.
 
Protest_again

Protest_again

SENIOR MEMBER
May 19, 2019
3,645
-42
2,720
Country
India
Location
India
waz said:
Hopefully they can. But the girl wants to reach Bangladesh, with whom you share a border.
Click to expand...
Bangladesh doesn't want anymore Rohingyas particularly those who have already reached India. If they are willing then we have a million to pass on to as well. May be Imran Khan can convince Bangladesh to care for fellow muslims.
 
Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,218
3
3,953
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Canada
Protest_again said:
Sure. Even if we give her to Bangladesh, they'll sell her off to INDIA as you know for what. Shameless people.
Click to expand...
Only a Hindu considers human trafficking as regular buying-selling. It's not our fault you ritually kill all your infant girls and traffic in women from other countries. Shameless people.
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

SENIOR MEMBER
May 2, 2011
6,764
1
10,122
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan should take her in and her entire family. You let in Afghans with fake ages and terrorism on their minds then why not them?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom