Hindutwa government of India tries to deport minor Rohingya girl but Myanmar refuses to take her

Indian authorities in Assam failed deport a 14-year-old girl to Myanmar on Thursday as the country did not open the gate of the international border saying that the situation isn’t appropriate for any deportation at present, reported Hindustan Times.The girl had entered India two years ago. She wanted to be sent to Bangladesh where her parents have taken refuge.She had earlier drawn the attention of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs through the state authorities requesting for her repatriation to Bangladesh instead of Myanmar so that she can stay with her parents.Her plea, however, could not be entertained.“As per the laid down guidelines and the repatriation protocol, repatriation of a person to anywhere except his or her country of origin is not allowed. We are only following the orders passed on by the Centre,” a source in Silchar police told The Assam TribuneThe minor girl who was detained a couple of years back for illegally entering India was in the custody of Nivedita Nari Sangstha, a Silchar based NGO.“The minor girl was handed over to the Assam Police by the NGO in the presence of the CWC. She was today taken to Moreh and will be handed over to the Myanmar authorities tomorrow,” sources said.Since 2018, as many as 39 Rohingya nationals have been deported from the State. Nearly 50 Rohingya nationals are currently lodged in different detention camps in the State including Tezpur, Silchar and Goalpara.