Hindutva youth shout racist abuse at Pak fans in UK.

Samurai_assassin

Samurai_assassin

Oct 25, 2016
Violence flares during India v Pakistan cricket street celebrations in Belgrave, Leicester
Offensive chants were made and punches were thrown
Asha Patel
Violence broke out when hundreds of people poured into the street in the Belgrave area of Leicester to celebrate the India cricket team's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday. One man has been arrested after fans congregated on the Golden Mile.
Video footage of the chaos circulating on social media shows the moment a fight broke out in Shaftesbury Avenue, off Melton Road. A man's T-shirt was ripped off as a number of men or youths were seen throwing punches at him and others.
A Leicestershire Police officer appears to have been assaulted by one reveller who is then pinned down before other officers stepped in to help handle the situation. A spokesperson for the force confirmed that a 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and assaulting an emergency worker. He has since been released under investigation.

Offensive chants could also be heard repeatedly in the original clip, which LeicestershireLive has muted. However, the footage has been shared widely on social media with many describing some of the chanting as racist. It has also led to concerns around the local reaction to upcoming cricket matches.
Officers were forced to issue a warning urging people to avoid the area after people took to Belgrave Road, Melton Road and surrounding streets to mark the India team's win. Cricket matches between the two teams have long generated large-scale reactions in Leicester.

However, while previous unplanned street celebrations have been colourful and jubilant, Sunday evening was marred by an ugly hostility as violence and chaos erupted. Leicestershire Police has been made aware of the video and others circulating on social media and is carrying out further inquiries.


Inspector Yakub Ismail, commander for the East Leicester police, which covers the area, said action would be taken He said: “Our officers are there to protect our communities and we take a zero-tolerance approach to them being assaulted in their line of duty.
"Following the events of Sunday evening, local officers are continuing to engage with young people, community leaders and stakeholders in the area. We want to ensure that any future celebrations are organised in a planned, safe and considerate manner.”
In a statement issued shortly after 6pm today, (Tuesday, August 30), the force added: "We are aware of the videos circulating on social media of racist and hateful chanting filmed in the Belgrave area of Leicester after the conclusion of the India v Pakistan cricket match on Sunday evening, (August 28)

A fight involving multiple people broke out in Shaftesbury Avenue.

A fight involving multiple people broke out in Shaftesbury Avenue.
"We are taking these reports seriously and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible. We are treating this chanting as a hate crime and anyone found to have been taking part will be dealt with accordingly.
"We will have extra patrols in the Belgrave area this evening and in the coming days. Please approach any officer on patrol with any information about those responsible for such remarks."
Suleman Nagdi, spokesman for the Leicestershire Federation of Muslim Organisations, (FMO), said: "Following the recent circulation on social media of very disturbing footage on Melton Road in Leicester, we urge local communities to work together to maintain the peace and harmony we have all enjoyed for so long. Leicester is a beacon of community cohesion.

"Hate, intolerance and violence by any group must have no place in our city. Such actions must be widely condemned and swiftly dealt with by the law."
Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact the force, quoting incident 401 of 28 August.



 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
finally a Hindutva with balls that can shit talk us irl instead of backstabbing and internet BS they usually indulge in

low key respect him ngl, at least he is a man
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

Jul 24, 2021
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Can you translate that please.



Seems like 10 to 12 trying g to take on 1 person............. :disagree:
you would never see an Indian crap talking Pakistani face to face, anywhere

If I understood the article correctly - A Hindutva youth started chanting anti - Pakistan slogans and then a fight broke out

this is not what they usually do- they usually backstab or shit talk on the internet but never irl, its better if they show their real face irl instead of backstabbing and becoming keyboard warriors
 
Samurai_assassin

Samurai_assassin

Oct 25, 2016
Hindu youth chanted Death to Pakistan as reported by social media group Tell Mama. It isn't the first time Gujurati youth have behaved in such grotesque manner. 2017 when Pak thrashed india, indian Hindutva Gujurati youth attacked Pakistani fans with bricks and bottles in the city of Leicester.
It is clear how the ugly racist mindset of Modi has infected the people across the world.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
Samurai_assassin said:
www.leicestermercury.co.uk

Violence at Belgrave's India v Pakistan cricket celebrations

Offensive chants were made and punches were thrown
www.leicestermercury.co.uk www.leicestermercury.co.uk

Hindu youth chanted Death to Pakistan as reported by social media group Tell Mama. It isn't the first time Gujurati youth have behaved in such grotesque manner. 2017 when Pak thrashed india, indian Hindutva Gujurati youth attacked Pakistani fans with bricks and bottles in the city of Leicester.
It is clear how the ugly racist mindset of Modi has infected the people across the world.
Why don't the UK Pakees stomp these little niggaz out?

Back when I lived in NYC (04-09) these toads wouldn't even mention Pakistan in front of me, even when they were drunk. I remember the hood Pakees in Brooklyn stomping bhartis out and taking their bitches on a weekly basis in Jackson Heights.
 
Samurai_assassin

Samurai_assassin

Oct 25, 2016
lastofthepatriots said:
Why don't the UK Pakees stomp these little niggaz out?

Back when I lived in NYC (04-09) these toads wouldn't even mention Pakistan in front of me even when they were drunk. I remember the hood Pakees in Brooklyn stomping bhartis out and taking their bitches.
The city in question is heavily populated by Indians outnumbering Pakistanis.
Leciester is considered little india especially Melton Road.
 
Nefarious

Nefarious

Mar 28, 2015
Leicester is less then 50% white. Most asians in leicester are hindu gujjis...lil scrawney gandhi ones. Just mob mentality bravery. They're no where to be seen and wouldn't survive anywhere else
 
H

Hexlor

Aug 16, 2022
I'm proud of them. It doesn't matter if they out numbered a guy 10 to 1 it takes courage to be racist as an Indian. Indians are probably the most submissive people in the world IRL so I was shocked to hear this news. Although I hope this Hindutva youth doesn't mess with the wrong person. They might end up being knocked out or worse.
 

