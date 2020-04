The decision regarding the Wuhan students stands vindicated. Even if some of them were apprehensive about it - which is understandable - they have all escaped serious harm from the virus itself, serious harm from any difficulties in a variably organised lockdown situation and serious risk of being silent spreaders to their household members back in Pakistan. Khan did many things wrong but this decision was spot on. Overall, the Wuhan students are grateful for having been made to stay put.



Nobody has a problem with India having a third world infrastructure. The problem is that India should simply accept this reality instead of projecting a false impression that all will be fine and under control. It is far better to demonstrate transparency in any epidemic scenario. All nations should accept their realities, ask for help as needed and do whatever they can within their limitations.



So far, both Pakistan and India have just been lucky. That could change dramatically when an inevitable spike occurs in south Asia when lockdowns are lifted.

Click to expand...