What's new

Hindutva State & It's Muslim Problem l De-Islamization of India & Kashmir

The Eagle

The Eagle

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 15, 2015
22,527
174
42,712
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hi all,

I wouldn't get into details as who & where it happens (the chat in-fact). Asking such questions will be silly at this point of time. Instead of going into details like how & when you got this; here I share a chat group, identities hidden; having their time & plans as how to de-Islamize Kashmir, remove Islam in India and how to create a strong Hindutva State by removing all the minorities. It isn't just about Islam but these people (known to source and unknowns to us here) have their set of tricks for Kashmir and how to divide. Interestingly, the topic widely expose as how Kashmir struggle is gaining pace & despite of all resources at disposal of Indian Army, they are helpless and even losing grip over occupied areas. Since the freedom struggle is growing stronger and resisting more than before, this is how these Hindutva Rashtra is planning to change status & push their own narrative. Spain is quoted as an example and so their beloved Israel program to eliminate Kashmir once for all. However, they can plan as much as they want but Nature has its own course especially when it comes to Islam. Without getting into religious argument; just look at the planned momentum and how these Hindutva Agents are paddling anti Islam narrative. You can clearly read as what's next coming through Modi's Media. Imagine how Muslims have become a problem for middle class as well and for the same; Indians shall thank Hindutva & Modi's love for it.

1634899819382.png


WhatsApp Image 2021-10-22 at 2.04.59 PM (1).jpeg
WhatsApp Image 2021-10-22 at 2.04.59 PM.jpeg
WhatsApp Image 2021-10-22 at 2.04.58 PM (1).jpeg
WhatsApp Image 2021-10-22 at 2.04.58 PM.jpeg
WhatsApp Image 2021-10-22 at 2.04.57 PM.jpeg


Speaking of Yogi and blame Pakistan and Islam for it; the idea is already into consideration. To make it easier to understand and see the co-relation; here it is to get the idea as to what they are up-to and how it has to start.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1451507840351354881

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1451507901626036226

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1451507941782310917
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
39,440
3
81,897
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
These are your normal hindus living in you neighborhood, working in your office, studying with you in your class talking casually about committing genocide

The crisis in hinduism is deep rooted in Hindu society and is a threat to this region's peace more than any ISKP terrorist hiding in a mud house in Afghanistan
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 2, Guests: 6)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom