Hindutva State & It's Muslim Problem l De-Islamization of India & Kashmir

Hi all,I wouldn't get into details as who & where it happens (the chat in-fact). Asking such questions will be silly at this point of time. Instead of going into details like how & when you got this; here I share a chat group, identities hidden; having their time & plans as how to de-Islamize Kashmir, remove Islam in India and how to create a strong Hindutva State by removing all the minorities. It isn't just about Islam but these people (known to source and unknowns to us here) have their set of tricks for Kashmir and how to divide. Interestingly, the topic widely expose as how Kashmir struggle is gaining pace & despite of all resources at disposal of Indian Army, they are helpless and even losing grip over occupied areas. Since the freedom struggle is growing stronger and resisting more than before, this is how these Hindutva Rashtra is planning to change status & push their own narrative. Spain is quoted as an example and so their beloved Israel program to eliminate Kashmir once for all. However, they can plan as much as they want but Nature has its own course especially when it comes to Islam. Without getting into religious argument; just look at the planned momentum and how these Hindutva Agents are paddling anti Islam narrative. You can clearly read as what's next coming through Modi's Media. Imagine how Muslims have become a problem for middle class as well and for the same; Indians shall thank Hindutva & Modi's love for it.Speaking of Yogi and blame Pakistan and Islam for it; the idea is already into consideration. To make it easier to understand and see the co-relation; here it is to get the idea as to what they are up-to and how it has to start.