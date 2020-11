Hindutva, RSS Brain washing material - How Andh Bhakts are made.

How Non-Muslims Fund Islamic Organisations Like Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Which Give Legal Aid To Terror Accused

German Bakery bomb blast case (Mirza Himayat Baig v/s State of Maharashtra)

Lashkar Connection Case (Abdul Rahman V/s State SLP)

ISIS conspiracy case Kochi (State of Kerala v/s Arshi Qureshi & others)

ISIS conspiracy case Mumbai (Arshi Qurashi & others v/s State of Maharashtra)

ISIS conspiracy case (State of Rajasthan v/s Sirajuddin)

26/11 Mumbai attack case (Syed Zabiuddin v/s State of Maharashtra)

Chinnaswamy Stadium Bomb Blast Case (State V/s Qatil Siddiqui and others)

Jungli Maharaj Road Pune Bomb blast case (A.T.S. v/s Asad Khan & others)

Indian Mujahideen Case (Maharashtra VS Afzal Usmani & others)

Zaveri Bazar Serial Blast (State v/s Azaz Shaikh and others)

SIMI conspiracy case (Madhya Pradesh) State V/S Irfan Muchale & others)

Jama Masjid Blast Case (Delhi State V/s Qateel Siddqui Others)

Indian Mujahideen conspiracy case (State vs. Yasin Bhatkal & others)

Ahmedabad Serial Blast Case 2008 (State V/s Jahid & Others)

one of them a Pakistani national

Founded in 1919, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (JUH) is one of the most influential, largest and oldest Islamic organisations in the country. In the years leading up to the Partition, it split and one faction, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, backed the case of Pakistan.It again saw a minor split in 2007 when differences emerged between Maulana Mahmoud Madani and his uncle Maulana Arshad Madani. Though both continue to operate from the same premises with offices next to each other, there is no difference in ideology between the two, as per the nephew. Madanis have run Jamiat for most part of its existence.RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had recently met JUH (A) and its leader Arshad Madani as part of its outreach programme.JUH is constantly in the news every now and then.This is not an exception. It constantly provides such legal support to Muslims accused in terrorism cases.In its defence, it claims it only does so for those it thinks are innocent but falsely implicated. quoted Gulzar Azmi, secretary of the legal aid cell, saying that most of the cases are first investigated by its legal team.“When our legal panel is convinced that the accused is innocent and has no criminal background, we provide legal aid to the accused,” he told theAnd on it goes.JUH has had quite a success in fighting such cases. According to this report , it has achieved 192 acquittals since 2007 with as many as 76 coming in last year. It has offered its services to around 700 accused.Some cases where it got Muslim accused acquitted came not because they were found innocent but the cases fell either due to technicality or lack of evidence or because of poor investigation by the police.Be that as it may, JUH has every right to represent and provide legal support to the accused Muslims even in terrorism cases. It is no one’s case that they should stop doing so.What is of concern is that non-Muslims are unintendedly funding out and out Islamic organisations like JUH which are funding such cases and those non-Muslims have a right to be informed where their money is going.One of the methods that it gets money is via Zakat, i.e. charity given by Muslims. The other is Halal certification.JUH runs a Halal trust. By virtue of being the oldest and largest Islamic organisation in the country, its Halal certification carries a lot of weight.JUH Halal trust claims to be “one of the most influential, reliable and popular organization in India" which provides Halal Certification to the Halal Compliant Restaurants, Hotels, Hospitals, processed food manufacturing unit, Slaughter houses, halal-compliant products of dairy, processed foods, additives and ingredients, nutritional supplements, pharmaceuticals formulation and other Halal certification related services.Halal Trust India is well recognised by most of the Muslims residing in India, Australia, South Africa, Canada & America and this is the reason why its halal certification is widely recognised worldwide.No surprise then that when Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali had to export its products to Islamic countries, he also got halal certificate from none other than JUH.Below is a Patanjali certificate issued by the JUH.Since JUH’s halal logo and its certificate carries a lot of weight, it charges its customers a hefty sum in lieu of providing its stamp. Here is its fee structure.Food outlets in India are increasingly imposing Halal on non-Muslims in the country. Recently, multinational giants like McDonald’s faced flak on social media for stating that all their outlets in India have halal certificate.Many non-Muslims demanded that it providesmeat too as an option. Food delivery service Zomato also came under scrutiny recently when it sermonised how food has no religion while it was advertising for Halal-certified restaurants on its app. Halal is the embodiment of religion defining dietary choices.Every product is required to be halal-certified separately, which costs Rs 500 (see the fee structure).Since, most of the businesses in India are run by non-Muslims and the customers are also non-Muslims, the major chunk of money that is going to Islamic organisations like JUH for certification is not coming from Muslims.And