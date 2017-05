Hindutva responsible for BJP success, shocking they declared India secular in UN: Shiv Sena

At United Nations, India says it’s a secular country with no state religion



“The people who we thought would transform India from a secular country into a Hindu are saying India doesn’t have a state religion. It is shocking,” it said in the editorial.



The editorial said other countries boast about their state religion, “Countries such as USA and Russia are Christian countries. Fifty-six countries are Islamic Republic. Countries like Japan, China, Sri Lanka are Buddhist nations. But there is no Hindu country on the world map.”



The editorial slammed the Modi government for “betraying” the trust of millions of Hindus. “The Bharatiya Janata Party got success across the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh only because of their Hindutatva agenda,” it said.