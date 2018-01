pothead said: ↑



These so called 'Dalits' are attacking Dr Ambedkar.

These 'Dalits' are supporting people who destroyed Dr Ambedkar.

These 'Dalits' are supporting causes which were completely opposed by Dr Ambedkar.



Sad thing for all the clowns hoping for Dalits going against BJP is the exact opposite is happening on ground. BJP won Gujarat because it increased Dalit votes.



I have no idea who gave this so called dalit named 'Umar Khalid' the idea to attack Dr Ambedkar and hope that they will stop voting for BJP.



Below are extracts from Dr Ambedkar's biography. Read and weep fellas.







“Dont Hire Him……He Is A Kamble !!”

The Manager picked up one of the resumes and said, “This is by far the best profile we have got. He fits the bill perfectly. His education qualifications and experience is just what we wanted”.

My friend almost did a facepalm as if he was talking to a 5 year old kid, “He is a Kamble. Mahar (Dalit) hain wo….They are not fit for such jobs”

At that time, I was quite surprised to learn that such discrimination existed even in the Metros amongst educated people coming from a socially progressive class (supposedly). Today I get surprised when people are seen to be in a denial that caste discrimination exists in India.

We are quite happy leading our own peaceful lives, going to offices, earning our livelihood, getting our fixed salaries at the end of every month while the downtrodden have to fight for their basic rights every moment of their lives.