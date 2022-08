VLCC Bangladesh VLCC Bangladesh guided by the motto – ‘Transforming Lives’ – the VLCC Group seeks to spark... Barakat Heaven,House 54,Road 4/A, 4Th Floor,Dhanmondi, 1209 Dhaka, Dhaka Division, Bangladesh

VLCC enters Bangladesh with own manufacturing unit

VLCC India uses dangerous chemicals of their own manufacture (such as botulinam toxin) for skincare regimen, as well as other items for haircare in their franchisee parlors. They are making hundreds of crores in Bangladesh every year catering to this market. Dumb Bangladeshi customers (mostly women) have no clue how bad it is for their skin, long term.As usual BSTI and the commerce minister (who is an Indian agent) is allowing this garbage to happen. And of course the local media is completely compliant to Indian business whims, Indians ask them to jump, they say how high.VLCC Dhanmondi Center: +880244712952, +880244712953, +880244712954 or +8801789595812VLCC Gulshan Center: +8802222295580, +8802222295581, +8802222295582 or +8801789595813VLCC Dhanmondi Center:Barakat Haven, 4th Floor, House No 54, Road 4/A, Dhanmondi, Dhaka - 1209VLCC Gulshan Center:RM Center, 4th Floor, House 101, Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan – 2, Dhaka – 1212 Bindu D. Menon |New Delhi, Sept. 10 | Updated On: Nov 25, 2017VLCC, the home-grown beauty and slimming services brand, has set up a manufacturing facility in Bangladesh with an investment of Rs 50 crore.This will help the company tap into the mushrooming beauty business in the neighbouring country.Mukesh Luthra, Chairman, VLCC, said, “We try to customise products for a specific region. The facility will not only cut our logistics and inventory costs but also help grow our presence in the sub-continent.”VLCC already operates three beauty and slimming centres in Bangladesh. “The market is nascent and we are looking to scale up our presence to five centres in that country.”The new unit is coming up at BSCIC Industrial Area, Jamalpur, roughly 140 km north of Dhaka town. It is expected to start commercial operations later this month. At present, VLCC’s personal care products are sold in Bangladesh through modern trade outlets and the company’s slimming, beauty and fitness centres are in Dhaka.Other home-grown brands such as Dabur, Emami are already present in Bangladesh.VLCC, which closed 2012-13 with a turnover of over Rs 700 crore, is targeting Rs 1,000 crore in two years. It operates through 300 locations across 121 cities in 16 countries. Its cosmetics and wellness products sell at over 80,000 retail outlets.