Hindutva Indian Companies slowly destroying lives in Bangladesh

Marico, VLCC, Cavinkare, ITC, Emami and Dabur.



Make sure you tell your family and friends to boycott these Indian products.



ভারতীয় পণ্য বর্জন করুন। দেশের উন্নয়ন নিশ্চিত করুন।

Here in this thread I will detail which Indian Sanghi companies are expanding operations in Bangladesh to affect entire populations in Bangladesh.Not only are these companies controlled by Sanghis (as reported by my friends in Dhaka), their products are completely against Halal principles and moreover contain contraband items banned internationally. Especially for skincare creams.These are mainly FMCG (Food, skincare, haircare, personal care) product companies but there are huge operations of food, snack and beverage companies in Bangladesh too such as Britannia and Cadbury India.I'd suggest fellow Bangladesh spread the word about boycotting these Indian companies (and their products - which I will show here) because they finance Indian Hindutva from their profits gained in Bangladesh.In the first series - I will detail some FMCG product companies,Cavinkare (Chennai, TN based company),CavinKare Bangladesh Pvt Limited Awal Center (Level-4), 34, Kamal Ataturk Avenue, Banani C/A, Dhaka-1213 BangladeshCavinKare Bangladesh Pvt Limited Plot No.B/66 BSCIC Industrial Estate, Kanchpur District-Narayanganj BangladeshJust look at their level of Hindutva propaganda. Why are they even in Muslim Bangladesh??Products: