Hindutva Indian Companies slowly destroying lives in Bangladesh

Here in this thread I will detail which Indian Sanghi companies are expanding operations in Bangladesh to affect entire populations in Bangladesh.

Not only are these companies controlled by Sanghis (as reported by my friends in Dhaka), their products are completely against Halal principles and moreover contain contraband items banned internationally. Especially for skincare creams.

These are mainly FMCG (Food, skincare, haircare, personal care) product companies but there are huge operations of food, snack and beverage companies in Bangladesh too such as Britannia and Cadbury India.

I'd suggest fellow Bangladesh spread the word about boycotting these Indian companies (and their products - which I will show here) because they finance Indian Hindutva from their profits gained in Bangladesh.

In the first series - I will detail some FMCG product companies, Marico, VLCC, Cavinkare, ITC, Emami and Dabur.

Make sure you tell your family and friends to boycott these Indian products.

ভারতীয় পণ্য বর্জন করুন। দেশের উন্নয়ন নিশ্চিত করুন।

Cavinkare (Chennai, TN based company),

Bangladesh Regd. Office: CavinKare Bangladesh Pvt Limited Awal Center (Level-4), 34, Kamal Ataturk Avenue, Banani C/A, Dhaka-1213 Bangladesh

Bangladesh-Factory: CavinKare Bangladesh Pvt Limited Plot No.B/66 BSCIC Industrial Estate, Kanchpur District-Narayanganj Bangladesh

Just look at their level of Hindutva propaganda. Why are they even in Muslim Bangladesh??
295997138_5388145524635312_5237703281549117333_n.jpg


Products:

1659913035150.png


1659913079941.png


1659913111412.png


1659913148617.png


1659913282696.png



1659913359624.png
 
VLCC India uses dangerous chemicals of their own manufacture (such as botulinam toxin) for skincare regimen, as well as other items for haircare in their franchisee parlors. They are making hundreds of crores in Bangladesh every year catering to this market. Dumb Bangladeshi customers (mostly women) have no clue how bad it is for their skin, long term.

As usual BSTI and the commerce minister (who is an Indian agent) is allowing this garbage to happen. And of course the local media is completely compliant to Indian business whims, Indians ask them to jump, they say how high.



www.facebook.com

VLCC Bangladesh

VLCC Bangladesh guided by the motto – ‘Transforming Lives’ – the VLCC Group seeks to spark... Barakat Heaven,House 54,Road 4/A, 4Th Floor,Dhanmondi, 1209 Dhaka, Dhaka Division, Bangladesh
www.facebook.com www.facebook.com

VLCC Bangladesh office:​

VLCC Dhanmondi Center: +880244712952, +880244712953, +880244712954 or +8801789595812
VLCC Gulshan Center: +8802222295580, +8802222295581, +8802222295582 or +8801789595813
VLCC Dhanmondi Center:
Barakat Haven, 4th Floor, House No 54, Road 4/A, Dhanmondi, Dhaka - 1209
VLCC Gulshan Center:
RM Center, 4th Floor, House 101, Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan – 2, Dhaka – 1212

----------------------------------------------------------​

VLCC enters Bangladesh with own manufacturing unit​

Bindu D. Menon |New Delhi, Sept. 10 | Updated On: Nov 25, 2017


VLCC, the home-grown beauty and slimming services brand, has set up a manufacturing facility in Bangladesh with an investment of Rs 50 crore.

This will help the company tap into the mushrooming beauty business in the neighbouring country.

Mukesh Luthra, Chairman, VLCC, said, “We try to customise products for a specific region. The facility will not only cut our logistics and inventory costs but also help grow our presence in the sub-continent.”

VLCC already operates three beauty and slimming centres in Bangladesh. “The market is nascent and we are looking to scale up our presence to five centres in that country.”

The new unit is coming up at BSCIC Industrial Area, Jamalpur, roughly 140 km north of Dhaka town. It is expected to start commercial operations later this month. At present, VLCC’s personal care products are sold in Bangladesh through modern trade outlets and the company’s slimming, beauty and fitness centres are in Dhaka.

Luthra said the combined value of the Bangladesh market for fairness creams, face wash, scrubs, sun-care and hair colour products is currently estimated at almost 655 crore Bangladeshi taka – almost three times the value that existed in 2008.

Other home-grown brands such as Dabur, Emami are already present in Bangladesh.

VLCC, which closed 2012-13 with a turnover of over Rs 700 crore, is targeting Rs 1,000 crore in two years. It operates through 300 locations across 121 cities in 16 countries. Its cosmetics and wellness products sell at over 80,000 retail outlets.

>bindu.menon@thehindu.co.in

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

 
lightoftruth

lightoftruth

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 10, 2012
4,111
-50
4,567
Country
India
Location
India
Yes we are spreading like wildfire we will convert everyone in Bangladesh into Hindutva with Marico buscuits and VLCC beauty creams, you found our plan……
 

