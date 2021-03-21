Hindutva extremists stop church service, object over use of speaker

The ruckus was created despite the fact that the church in question has been made sound proof (the sound can only be heard till someone comes close to the main gate). Click to expand...

A church service was disrupted in Bangalore on Thursday night after a group of intolerant individuals entered the premises and objected to the use of the speaker. They allegedly shouted and threatened to break the speaker.Pastor Peter Benjamin said that he tried to sort out the issue peacefully. He hugged them and offered to sit at the office and talk. However, they were not ready for that.Peter Benjamin, in a Facebook Live said, ”They asked if we have license for using mic. In response, we asked why do they need bell in the temple but they had no answer.”In a social media post, Power of God Minorities India (PGMI) said, ”They said that other people have license to use speakers and mics in their worship places, to which we replied that we have the license of the Church. And then we asked them why didn’t they ask for the license when we are feeding the poor, clothing the naked and helping orphans who are not even related to us.””We believe that we live in Free India and as much others have the right to worship so we have. But we have full confidence in the Govt and believe things will be sorted out. We pray and expect your prayers. We are following all the protocols and measurements in conducting the worship services. This is a precious and sacred time for all the Christians as we are having the 40 Days prayer meeting which will end in April. We pray and believe for God’s help,” read the press note released by Pastor Peter Benjamin.The situation was calmed down after the police reached the spot and intervened in the matter.