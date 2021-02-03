Hindutva Brigade attacks another Hollywood actress after Rihanna

I am glad that world is waking up to India's ugly face. Imran Khan has been highlighting that, definitely daunted the face of shinning India. West is not like Middle East where people are suppressed, no matter how relations between US and India are at strategic level, people in US will hate India as they are not oppressed by political leadership. This will have massive implications, at a time when Chinese are smelling a war, India needed strong western support but Modi's facist government seems to be losing at all fronts.