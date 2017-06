Hindustan Times publishes fake news about Pakistan losing in UN ECOSOC seat

NEW YORK: Pakistan Mission in United Nations has refuted Indian Hindustan Times report about Pakistan losing on the United Nations ECOSOC, as Pakistan was even not contesting for the above mentioned seat.



It was reoorted that India has been re-elected to the UN’s principal organ on economic, social and environmental issues for another three-year term.



India was among 18 nations to win election to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). India obtained 183 votes, the second highest after Japan in the Asia Pacific category. Election to fill the 18 vacancies in ECOSOC was held on Thursday.



India was seeking re-election to ECOSOC as its current term is set to expire this year. Pakistan, whose term on the Council is expiring this year, too was seeking re-election to the UN body but lost as it got only one vote.



“Another day, another election…India wins again. Thanks to support of @UN Member States, India re-elected to ECOSOC (Eco & Social Council),” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin tweeted.

