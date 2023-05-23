Hindustan Times needs Former Dutch MP to accuses Pak Army of 1971 genocide

With current Army chief Asim Munir being targeted, fresh allegations of genocide emerge from America and Dutch establishment.
We don't claim to be the world's largest democracy, now do we?!Issuing an official apology is the first step Pakistan must take to redeem itself
1. there was no genocide.Issuing an official apology is the first step Pakistan must take to redeem itself
While the apology would be good, Pakistan should simply accept the stranded Biharis in BD who were loyal to West Pakistan. That would be the redemption really.Issuing an official apology is the first step Pakistan must take to redeem itself
You say that because this is how India has stayed intact.While I condemn the genocide, Pakistan reserves the right to crush any separatist movement within its territory. All countries have this right whether it’s China in Xinjiang/Tibet or India in Kashmir.
Unfortunately for Pakistan, it lost the territory so now she has to face the music.
RIP to all those who lost their lives in 1971.
Tell me how is it wrong? Wouldn't you have liked it if Pakistan had stayed intact by dealing with the separatists exactly the way we do?You say that because this is how India has stayed intact.
You are being a hypocrite. Is democracy just an act for you?Tell me how is it wrong? Wouldn't you have liked it if Pakistan had stayed intact by dealing with the separatists exactly the way we do?