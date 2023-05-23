What's new

Hindustan Times needs Former Dutch MP to accuses Pak Army of 1971 genocide

While I condemn the genocide, Pakistan reserves the right to crush any separatist movement within its territory. All countries have this right whether it’s China in Xinjiang/Tibet or India in Kashmir.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, it lost the territory so now she has to face the music.

RIP to all those who lost their lives in 1971.
 
A little crybaby throwing a temper tantrum because someone took away his pacifier. So now that crybaby is crying to the Western powers, licking boots and kissing arses, begging them to kick-start this ancient Indian propaganda for his own personal gratification.

Will this propaganda give him back his "chusni"?

I doubt it. If anything, he's making things even worse for himself. Sadly, he's so blindsided by his fragile ego that he isn't afraid of flushing this whole country down the drainpipe.

Perks of fostering a cult of personality, I suppose! Let's hope the army doesn't breed more snakes like him in the future.
 
It is a former Dutch MP who is saying all this nonsense then why the thread title says "US accuses"

What am I missing?

Also no western government is going to recognize it as a genocide. Hindustan time acted like a typical pajeet news source to make this nonevent something big
 
Kuru said:
While I condemn the genocide, Pakistan reserves the right to crush any separatist movement within its territory. All countries have this right whether it’s China in Xinjiang/Tibet or India in Kashmir.

Unfortunately for Pakistan, it lost the territory so now she has to face the music.

RIP to all those who lost their lives in 1971.
You say that because this is how India has stayed intact.
 
I read from a Bangli source that the total number was around 250k and it was mostly Bengali vs the Urdu speaking ones - civil war.
 
Kuru said:
Tell me how is it wrong? Wouldn't you have liked it if Pakistan had stayed intact by dealing with the separatists exactly the way we do?
You are being a hypocrite. Is democracy just an act for you?

Brutal oppression of movements is state terrorism. I would be happy for success of state oppression in East Pakistan if I was an ignorant lacking empathy.
 

