Hindustan Times needs Former Dutch MP to accuses Pak Army of 1971 genocide

A little crybaby throwing a temper tantrum because someone took away his pacifier. So now that crybaby is crying to the Western powers, licking boots and kissing arses, begging them to kick-start this ancient Indian propaganda for his own personal gratification.



Will this propaganda give him back his "chusni"?



I doubt it. If anything, he's making things even worse for himself. Sadly, he's so blindsided by his fragile ego that he isn't afraid of flushing this whole country down the drainpipe.



Perks of fostering a cult of personality, I suppose! Let's hope the army doesn't breed more snakes like him in the future.