Hindustan Times - Bangladesh turns to India to tide over rough patch in ties with US

ByRezaul H Laskar

Jun 20, 2023 07:45 PM IST

Bangladesh-US relations have been bumpy in recent months, with the American envoy in Dhaka, Peter Haas, repeatedly calling for the holding of a free and transparent general election​


Bangladesh has sought India’s assistance to tide over a rough patch in its relations with the US, especially over the conduct of elections in the neighbouring country, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s party has been in power for 15 years but is facing pressure due to an economic crisis. (File photo)

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's party has been in power for 15 years but is facing pressure due to an economic crisis. (File photo)

The Bangladeshi side has raised the matter with the Indian leadership in recent weeks in the hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss it with US President Joe Biden at their upcoming meeting in Washington, the people said.

The matter is understood to have figured when Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen met external affairs minister S Jaishankar on the margins of a G20 development ministers’ meeting in Varanasi on June 12.

Also Read:Confident that my visit to US will reinforce our bilateral ties: PM Narendra Modi

It has also been taken up by Bangladeshi officials at other levels with the Indian side, the people said.

Bangladesh-US relations have been bumpy in recent months, with the American envoy in Dhaka, Peter Haas, repeatedly calling for the holding of a free and transparent general election and meeting the chief election commissioner to discuss the matter.

(Bilal's take: one of many signs that Hasina is controlled by Modi and his BJP people)
 

