Yogi Adityanath: Hindus, Sikhs were safe in Kashmir as long as it had a Hindu king



Yogi Adityanath said: "The downfall of Hindus began with the downfall of the Hindu king...what is the situation there today? Can anyone say they are safe? They cannot.”

Addressing a gathering of Sikhs in Lucknow on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that Hindus and Sikhs were safe in Kashmir till it was ruled by a Hindu king, but that was not the case today.



Speaking at the ‘Sikh Samagam’ organised by the state BJP unit, Adityanath said, “…Jaise hi Hindu raja ka patan hua, Hinduon ka bhi patan hona shuru hogaya…Aaj wahan ki sthiti kya hai? Koi apne ko surakshit bol sakta hai? Nahi bol sakta (The downfall of Hindus began with the downfall of the Hindu king…what is the situation there today? Can anyone say they are safe? They cannot).”



He further said, “Humein itihaas ke in kshanon se kuch sikhna chahiye…prerna prapta karni chahiye…Sacchai ko swikar karna chahiye, phir iske anuroop rananiti banakarke karya karna chahiye…(We should learn a lesson from these moments in history…accept the truth and accordingly chalk out a strategy).”



Claiming that some people were trying to create differences between the people, Adityanath said, “Jab bhi hummein bhed dalne wale log safal honge to aaj hum waise hi asurakshit honge jaise Afghanistan mein sthiti hai aaj…Kabul ke andar, pehle pura Hindu Sikh prabhavi tha…Aaj matra Kabul ke andar 100 ke aspas Hindu…Sikh bache hain aur unki sthiti bhi kitni deen heen hai. (If we allow those who try to create differences among us to succeed, our situation will be one of insecurity, which is the case in Afghanistan…Hindus and Sikhs used to be an influential group in Kabul, but today there are just around 100 members of these communities left there, and their condition is also very bad).”











“Koi aisi galti na hone dein jo humein Kashmir ki tarah, Afghanistan ki tarah, Pakistan ki tarah, lagatar kosti rahe…(Mistakes should not be made that result in us blaming ourselves like in Kashmir, Afghanistan and Pakistan).”



Adityanath said he has ordered an SIT probe into cases related to the 1984 riots in the state and promised to name significant institutions after Guru Nanak, Guru Teg Bahadur and Guru Gobind Singh. He also said his government will work for the “bahadur kaum (brave community)” and promised that the state would mark the 550th ‘30’ (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak in a grand manner this year. “Yeh humara dayitwa hai (This is our responsibility),” he said.