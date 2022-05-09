What's new

Hindus returning to Pakistan

akramishaqkhan

akramishaqkhan

Feb 28, 2017
I am at wits end on why Pakistan is allowing these folks to return to Pakistan. Once they left and with the intention to take on Indian citizenship and forego any allegiance with Pakistan, the GOP should completely reject their return. This is a horrible and very bad decision.

800 Pakistani Hindus returned home from India, says NGO

Development dubbed embarrassing for India where process to grant citizenship to these Hindus was initiated in 2018.
Sugarcane

Sugarcane

Nobody leaves home willingly (exception is opportunists which is minority), It's not easy to live in Sind especially interior under feudal. Ones who have money migrate to western countries, these guys were poor so max they could afford was go to Hindustan but that place proved to be worse for them. Hope Sind will kick out PPP in up coming election, only then there's some hope of situation becoming better.
 
Raja420

They could be Indian spies by now we shouldn't accept them in Pakistan. Let them go to bharat Mata.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Sugarcane said:
Nobody leaves home willingly (exception is opportunists which is minority), It's not easy to live in Sind especially interior under feudal. Ones who have money migrate to western countries, these guys were poor so max they could afford was go to Hindustan but that place proved to be worse for them. Hope Sind will kick out PPP in up coming election, only then there's some hope of situation becoming better.
For all the bad you hear about interior Sindh, Sindhis rarely migrate out of Sindh
Which makes me feel suspect about conditions of interior Sindh
 

