Hindus returning to Pakistan

I am at wits end on why Pakistan is allowing these folks to return to Pakistan. Once they left and with the intention to take on Indian citizenship and forego any allegiance with Pakistan, the GOP should completely reject their return. This is a horrible and very bad decision.
800 Pakistani Hindus returned home from India, says NGO
Development dubbed embarrassing for India where process to grant citizenship to these Hindus was initiated in 2018.
