Hindus in India Angry Against Movie "Adipurush" Over Wrong Portrayal of their Monkey god. Hindus Believe it looks like a Musalman

Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Pakistan
Pakistan

Boycott Adipurush: Angry netizens say 'Bollywood's Hanuman looks Musalman...'​

New Delhi: After "Laal Singh Chaddha" and "Brahmastra", another Bollywood movie has run into rough weather, with "Boycott Adipurush" trending on social media, days after its teaser got released.

The excitement for Om Raut's film "Adipurush" -- starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon -- was quite high ever since it was announced. However, just a few hours after the release of the teaser, the netizens began criticizing the film for Saif's "Islamic" look, unconvincing VFX, and also the costumes of the other cast were targeted.

Comparisons are also being made with Lord Hanuman from Ramanand Sagar's serial "Ramayan" to "Adipurush". Actor Devdatta Gajanan Nage is playing the role of Hanuman in the movie.

The netizens have claimed that Hanuman's look in the film also has similarities with the Islamic attire.

A user tweeted, "Bollywood's Hanuman Looks Like A Musalman #BoycottAdipurush." Another one wrote, "After 35 years, gutter Bollywood converted the 'gracefulness' of arrogant Ravana and Hanuman ji into Mughals."

"Hanuman in Ramayan. Musalman in #Adipurush, Note: No Hindu keeps a beard without a Moustache. This film should be banned... They are defaming our Ramayan. They are showing Ravana and Hanuman with beards as Mughals with no Tika on their foreheads," added one.

zeenews.india.com

Boycott Adipurush: Angry netizens say 'Bollywood's Hanuman looks Musalman...'

Adipurush controversy: Comparisons are also being made with Lord Hanuman from Ramanand Sagar's serial
S

STREANH

Aug 12, 2021
India
India
Thanks to covid lockdowns and immense growth of OTT platforms, the movie going audience have been exposed to world class movies and series from across the world. Meanwhile Bollywood directors still haven't figured out what the modern consumer wants compared to their peers in the southern states that are churning out most of the major box office hits in India.

I saw the joke of a teaser and trust me, an amateur like me can do much better animation VFX using tools like unreal engine 5.
 

