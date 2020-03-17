Hindus have started worshiping COVID-19.

Their prayers are clearly not being heard, maybe because they are praying to the wrong variant. It will be educational if Hindus can enlighten us as to what is the deeper meaning of this. Is coronavirus the contemproray avator of kali Mata?



In islamic literature there are instances where things that hurt human beings are called "Shaytan شَيْطٰان". Muslim don't pray to it, they curse شَيْطٰان though.