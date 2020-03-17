What's new

Hindus have started worshiping COVID-19.

This Tamil Nadu temple got a Corona Devi idol to protect people from Covid
"a temple in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, has decided to create and consecrate 'Corona Devi', a deity dedicated to protect people from Covid-19 in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak."
1621433953126.png



India: Women offer prayers to 'Corona Mai' in UP villages
"WOMEN in the villages of Varanasi and Kushinagar have now deified the Coronavirus and have started worshipping ‘Corona Mai’ to lessen her fury and save people from dying."
1621434142244.png


Chhattisgarh: Women fast, organise mass prayers in Rajnandgaon to please ‘Corona Mata’
"The women were worshipping 'Corona Mata' and a mass prayer was organized so that Covid-19 will spare their children and family members"
1621434071737.png
 
Yes, frigging called it.

Corona Virus deserves to live, it has a right to life- BJP legislator

Corona Virus deserves to live, it has a right to life- BJP legislator and until recently Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat Coronavirus also has a right to live’: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Rawat added that we have to ‘maintain a distance’ from the...
defence.pk
 
Their prayers are clearly not being heard, maybe because they are praying to the wrong variant. It will be educational if Hindus can enlighten us as to what is the deeper meaning of this. Is coronavirus the contemproray avator of kali Mata?

[Edit]
In islamic literature there are instances where things that hurt human beings are called "Shaytan شَيْطٰان". Muslim don't pray to it, they curse شَيْطٰان though.
 
Last edited:
So the point of this is to try to protect people from COVID.

The best thing they can do is prob just to wear masks and not have super huge congregations.
 
Man, the world would overlook all such outrages by hindus and India for two reasons. They have lots of money, and a large pool of highly educated people useful to the west.
If our leaders and others would take their heads out of their a****, then they might notice why the enemy has gained so much clout.
 
