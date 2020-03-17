Hindus have started worshiping COVID-19.

This Tamil Nadu temple got a Corona Devi idol to protect people from Covid
"a temple in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, has decided to create and consecrate 'Corona Devi', a deity dedicated to protect people from Covid-19 in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak."
India: Women offer prayers to 'Corona Mai' in UP villages
"WOMEN in the villages of Varanasi and Kushinagar have now deified the Coronavirus and have started worshipping ‘Corona Mai’ to lessen her fury and save people from dying."
Chhattisgarh: Women fast, organise mass prayers in Rajnandgaon to please ‘Corona Mata’
"The women were worshipping 'Corona Mata' and a mass prayer was organized so that Covid-19 will spare their children and family members"