What's new

Hindus demonstrate at Shahbagh protesting attacks

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,542
-5
11,289
Hindus demonstrate at Shahbagh protesting attacks

BANGLADESH
TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 02:56 pm

www.tbsnews.net

Hindus demonstrate at Shahbagh protesting attacks

Sit-in program called off following assurance from the authorities
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net

Sit-in program called off following assurance from the authorities

Members of the country’s Hindu community and a faction of Dhaka University (DU) students demonstrate at the capital's Shahbagh intersection on Monday. Photo: TBS
Members of the country’s Hindu community and a faction of Dhaka University (DU) students demonstrate at the capital's Shahbagh intersection on Monday. Photo: TBS

Members of the country’s Hindu community and a faction of Dhaka University (DU) students demonstrate at the capital's Shahbagh intersection on Monday. Photo: TBS

Members of the country's Hindu community along with a faction of Dhaka University (DU) students blocked the Shahbagh intersection protesting the recent attacks on temples and puja venues in different parts of the country.
The protesters blocked the key intersection in Dhaka and started demonstrating around 10:30am today.

Hundreds of vehicles got stuck causing severe traffic gridlock in Shahbagh, Paltan, Science Lab, Elephant Road, Bangla Motor and the adjacent areas.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1450001145208848385

The demonstrators were chanting slogans demanding a separate ministry for the minorities and asking the administration to answer why the temples were attacked.

However, around 2pm, they called off the sit-in program following assurance from the authorities.

The protesters declared that they will again take to the streets if their demands are not met soon.

Their demands include:

  • Form a special tribunal and investigate the negligence of local administration
  • Ensure exemplary punishment for those involved in the attacks
  • Form separate ministry and commission for the country's minorities
  • Properly compensate the victim families and businesses
  • Provide necessary treatment to those who got injured in the attacks
  • Immediately rebuild the damaged temples, houses, and other establishments
  • Pass new law to ensure highest punishment for communal attacks
  • Allocate 15% of the country's GDP for minority communities
  • Revamp Hindu Religious Welfare Trust
  • Release all Hindus arrested since the 13 October incident and compensate them
  • Take measures to prevent the spread of communalism
  • Prevent extremists and anti-independence forces from tarnishing Bangladesh's image
Photo: TBS
" style="box-sizing: inherit; cursor: pointer;">
Photo: TBS

Photo: TBS
Earlier on 13 October, a reported demeaning of the holy Quran stoked communal tensions in Cumilla.

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in at least 10 districts of the country.

Photo: TBS
" style="box-sizing: inherit; cursor: pointer;">
Photo: TBS

Photo: TBS
The incident sparked a storm on social media as temples and puja celebrations came under attack in several districts.

Until Sunday, nearly 46 cases were filed in several districts accusing at least 50,000 people over the spate of communal clashes in several districts. However, the cases did not mention any specific religious organisation or political party behind the violence that spread after a reported "desecration of the Holy Quran" in Cumilla Wednesday.

Photo: TBS
" style="box-sizing: inherit; cursor: pointer;">
Photo: TBS

Photo: TBS
A number of political parties and social organisations have expressed concern and strongly condemned the attacks. In separate statements on Sunday, they demanded to identify those involved in the incidents and bring them under justice.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad's Chattogram chapter meanwhile placed a six-point charter of demand, including a ban on using religious and communal topics in politics and polls.

www.tbsnews.net

Hindus demonstrate at Shahbagh protesting attacks

Sit-in program called off following assurance from the authorities
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 
Kuru

Kuru

FULL MEMBER
Jul 8, 2017
1,156
-17
1,009
Country
India
Location
India
Black_cats said:
Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad's Chattogram chapter meanwhile placed a six-point charter of demand
Click to expand...
Whenever someone from Bangladesh comes up with a 'six-point plan' , it becomes very bloody in the end with Bangladesh as a winner. Hoping to see the history repeating itself. :-)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

xTra
DU students protest attacks on Hindus
2 3 4 5
Replies
66
Views
3K
Rajaraja Chola
Rajaraja Chola
Major d1
History of Bangladesh-
Replies
0
Views
2K
Major d1
Major d1
M
All eyes on Sayedee
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
3K
CaPtAiN_pLaNeT
C

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom