Hindus cannot be compared to Nazis

I've seen a lot of people lately comparing Hindus and Hindutva to Nazis and their racist ideologies.
That is extremely unfair to Nazis on so many levels. However I don't feel like writing an essay on their differences right now, but just going to provide a single example.
Hindu Brahmins, India's top priestly class, do not accept blood transfusion from fellow Indians of different caste event at death bed. On the other hand Nazis would never refuse blood transfusion from fellow German of different class.
So who is more fit for modern society, a Hindu Brahmin or a Nazi?
That is extremely unfair to Nazis on so many levels. However I don't feel like writing an essay on their differences right now, but just going to provide a single example.
Hindu Brahmins, India's top priestly class, do not accept blood transfusion from fellow Indians of different caste event at death bed. On the other hand Nazis would never refuse blood transfusion from fellow German of different class.
So who is more fit for modern society, a Hindu Brahmin or a Nazi?