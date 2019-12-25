What's new

Hindus cannot be compared to Nazis

I've seen a lot of people lately comparing Hindus and Hindutva to Nazis and their racist ideologies.

That is extremely unfair to Nazis on so many levels. However I don't feel like writing an essay on their differences right now, but just going to provide a single example.

Hindu Brahmins, India's top priestly class, do not accept blood transfusion from fellow Indians of different caste event at death bed. On the other hand Nazis would never refuse blood transfusion from fellow German of different class.

So who is more fit for modern society, a Hindu Brahmin or a Nazi?
 
Hindu has no detailed history records, only a few books recorded what happened which comes from Chinese visitors, travelers, Buddhist. Pardon me if I am wrong.

en.wikipedia.org

Faxian - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
en.wikipedia.org

Great Tang Records on the Western Regions - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
en.wikipedia.org

Yingya Shenglan - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Hindu rely on a few fairy tales to construct their history and nations.

The ideology and philosophy of Hindu is contradictory, confused, lack of insights and wisdom. Just some fabricated stories.

The nowadays Hindu influenced hugely by Anglo-Saxon, economically, culturally, politically and mentally.

Countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Iran has an Islam spiritual core. Anglo-Saxon hate Islam because Islam countries are very hard to be assimilated.

Hindus are trying to build a spiritual core. RSS is trying to construct one and spread all over India. We will see.
 
Last edited:
Nazis are fake Aryans.

The only people who actually own the Swastika are the Zoroastrians and the Hindus.

Cheers, Doc
 
So this means hindus are worst than nazis, i agree. It also is now proven that indians have small brains so this makes it worst.
 
