A mosque is a total waste of space.Good riddance...Land prices are sky rocketing and just because someone squatted down on this land 40-50 years ago and illegally built this doesnt mean we have to put up with this.



Build a school/hospital/toilet there and tear down more of these.







Yea, tough words from a guy who follows a religion that worships a black stone. Hindus don't really care about idols, we play with them as kids and our parents don't really care if we accidentally break them. I have broken quite a few small idols/murtis when I was small. They represent the gods we worship,but are not gods themselves. So we might have an idol of Ram, but we are worshipping Ram, not that idol or murti itself. On the other hand, imagine someone breaking that hijra Al aswar, you muslims will go crazy. Tens of Millions of you spend thousands of dollars every year to take rounds around that rock, you folks really really fanatically love that stone. A billion of you pray pointing towards that stone 5 times a day, every single day. If I had to name an idol worshipping religion, Islam tops the list, Hinduism comes second.

Click to expand...