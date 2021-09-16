What's new

Hindus are the most "decent" and "tolerant" majority in the world. : Javed Akhtar

Noted screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar in an article in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said that Hindus are the most “decent” and “tolerant” majority in the world.

The piece was published on Tuesday, days after Akhtar faced criticism from all quarters, including a Saamana editorial, after he equated the Taliban with right-wing groups Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

In a reference to former chief minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis, who had said that purification at late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s makeshift memorial after Union minister Narayan Rane’s visit reflected the Shiv Sena’s “Talibani mindset”, Akhtar, without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, said not even the worst critic of CM Uddhav Thackeray can accuse him of any discrimination or injustice.

The former Member of Parliament, in an interview to a news channel on September 3, had said, “Just like the Taliban want an Islamic State, there are those who want a Hindu Rashtra. These people are of the same mindset – be it Muslims, Christians, Jews or Hindus.”


“Of course, the Taliban is barbaric and their actions are reprehensible, but those supporting RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal are also the same.”

On September 6, Saamana had published an editorial wherein it mildly criticised Akhtar, saying that linking RSS-VHP with Taliban is disrespectful towards Hindu culture.

Akhtar, in Saamana, said he had faced a lot of criticism following his interview and this article was a way to respond to all.

“Recently I had said in an interview that Hindus are the most decent and tolerant majority in the whole world. I have also said many times that India can never become Afghanistan because Indians are naturally not fundamentalists. Being moderate and taking a balanced stand is in the DNA,” he said.

He, however, stood by his statement on similarities between the Taliban and right-wing mindset and said Taliban set up an Islamic state while the Hindu right-wing intends to form a Hindu Rashtra. Besides, like the Taliban, the right wing are curbing freedom of women, while .

“I see a lot of similarities between the Taliban mindset and the right-wing ideology. This has angered people but the reality is that there are truly many similarities. The Taliban are forming an Islamic government, the Hindu right-wing wants a Hindu Rashtra. The Taliban want to curb women’s rights, the Hindu right-wing has also made it clear that they don’t like the freedom of women and girls; from Uttar Pradesh to Karnataka and Gujarat, young men and women have been beaten mercilessly for sitting together in a restaurant or a garden or any public place,” he said.

In an indirect jab at Fadnavis, Akhtar said that it is interesting that while supporters of the Hindu-right wing were upset with him, “one of their own prominent political leaders” says the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government has a “Talibani mindset.”

“I am not a member of any of the three parties which in a coalition are governing Maharashtra extremely well under the able chief ministership of Uddhav Thackeray. Today, his popularity in Maharashtra rivals that of Mamata Banerjee in Bengal and MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu. Not even his worst critics can accuse him of any discrimination or injustice. How and why can anyone call Uddhav Thackeray’s government ‘Talibani’ is beyond my understanding,” he wrote.



if they don't lynch
 
There are only 2 kinds. Good or bad.

There is this golden rule; do not do to others what you do not expect others to do to you.

Those who follow this rule are good (irrespective of religion, nationality, ethnicity, skin tone or language etc). Those who don't, are bad.

Will Taliban like it if they are forced to pay tax because they follow a different religion than the majority? No. Then they shouldn't be practicing this in their own country with their own minority.

I am confident that majority of Indians think this way. No matter how much the political parties try, we will remain respectful and tolerant for all religious groups that exist. No one can take this away from India.
 
There are only 2 kinds. Good or bad.

There is this golden rule; do not do to others what you do not expect others to do to you.

Those who follow this rule are good (irrespective of religion, nationality, ethnicity, skin tone or language etc). Those who don't, are bad.

Will Taliban like it if they are forced to pay tax because they follow a different religion than the majority? No. Then they shouldn't be practicing this in their own country with their own minority.

I am confident that majority of Indians think this way. No matter how much the political parties try, we will remain respectful and tolerant for all religious groups that exist. No one can take this away from India.
But on serious note, in history India always welcome other nations. And there rulers had code of ethics and morality. But now , its all evaporated.
Plus Javed Akhtar type people only deal with certain type of educated class and doesn't live in some kind of slum.
 
One of the leading Shia Muslim leaders and scholars in India, Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed hear him out

"BJP IS THE MOST tolerant political party of the world ever "

Muslims are unsafe only in countries where they are in majority: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

@jamahir
 
One of the leading Shia Muslim leaders and scholars in India, Dr Syed Rizwan Ahmed hear him out

"BJP IS THE MOST tolerant political party of the world ever "

Muslims are unsafe only in countries where they are in majority: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

@jamahir
This political figure opinion has no value. He didn't provide any solid facts and figures only lip service. But India has issues due to the massive uncontrolled population.
 
Novus ordu seclorum

It's a lie. In which country do people get lynched and murdered for eating food [beef]? The law does not prosecute nor deter such acts. Can't think of any country other than Hindutva India. Lynchings are cultural there so if you are from there you stop noticing it and think this is normal. Hindus regularly persecute, abuse, and falsely accuse Muslims. Calls for boycott and genocides against Muslims are normal too. The abused then thinks it is kindness and genorisity when he doesn't get murdered.
 
Celebrity Muslims have no option in India, except to polish the bollocks of Hindutvadis, Sanghis and "Chaddi Dhaaris".
 
But on serious note, in history India always welcome other nations. And there rulers had code of ethics and morality. But now , its all evaporated.
what do you mean by "welcome", throughout history whenever raiders came only potohar (where most pop of Punjab resided at the time) used to stand up (that's why the fighting clans are concentrated around north Punjab, cause that's all they did for 1000-1500 years, farm and fight of raiders trying to fend of starvation, and most often than not the only line of defense for north India as after that point on ganga capitulated like the ANA, it was like the GOT wall against white walkers )

If that region got ran over, more often than not It was game over for north, central India except for some pockets of resistance

So they had no option but to welcome them with ethics and all that bs...,
 
