Hindus and Their Political Party BJP Responsible for Communal Violence in Leicester: Daily Mail

Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
Ethnic community tensions on Britain's streets have been stoked by Indian political activists linked to Narendra Modi and his ruling Hindu nationalist party, UK security sources say.

The Mail on Sunday can reveal that elements close to Indian prime minister Mr Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are suspected of having incited British Hindus to confront Muslim youths in last summer's explosive riots in Leicester.

A UK security source said there was evidence of BJP-linked activists using closed WhatsApp groups to encourage Hindu protesters to take to the streets.

'But it has to be stopped before it spreads to attempts to influence our national politics.'

The claims are likely to provoke a diplomatic storm between London and New Delhi at a time when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – himself a practicing Hindu - is trying to seal a lucrative post-Brexit trade deal with India.

Last summer's ethnic disturbances in Leicester followed months of simmering tensions between newly-arrived Hindu immigrants and the city's settled Muslim residents, tarnishing its reputation as a beacon of racial harmony in Britain.

Violent clashes broke out between Hindu and Muslim youths after an India-Pakistan cricket match in late August, grabbing international media attention, particularly in India where it was spun as Muslims attacking Hindu residents.

This newspaper was told that India-based BJP activists then started to issue messages and memes which were widely circulated within WhatsApp groups among Hindus in Leicester.

Since the India-Pakistan cricket match on August 28, there were several nights of protests in Leicester until September 22, with marauding youths marching on the streets shouting 'Jai Shri Ram,' [Victory to Lord Ram], which has become the rallying cry of the BJP in India.

There were reports of attacks on Muslims and their homes, as well as attacks and vandalism against Hindu temples and homes.

The security source said the alleged interference appeared to be part of Mr Modi's desire to pose as the leader of Hindus across the world.

After last year's riots, several studies were done in examining the role of social media in stoking up the Leicester disturbances.

Think tank the Institute for Strategic Dialogue published a study showing, as the clashes broke out in Leicester, the Indian media depicted the trouble as Hindus coming under attacks from Muslims, with the violence blamed on 'Pakistani organised gangs.'

On Twitter, a new hashtag emerged, #HindusUnderAttackInUK, which was a variant on the well-known BJP mantra, #HindusUnderAttack.

The report also mentioned that, within days of the cricket match fallout, pro-BJP activists and influencers framed the clashes as Hindus being the sole victims.

Separately, a report conducted by the US-based Network Contagion Research Institute also showed evidence of so-called bot-farms operating out of India, which were retweeting messages on the Leicester disturbances on an industrial scale.

Charlotte Littlewood, an expert at the Henry Jackson Society think tank which investigated the riots, said that the disturbances begun as a result of tensions between newly-arrived Hindu youths from India and the more settled Muslim community.

Ms Littlewood said that, although the reasons for the clashes were local, when they hit the international media, foreign pro-BJP elements began escalating the tensions for their own ends.

But she added that British Muslim groups from outside Leicester and individuals traced back to Pakistan were also stoking the conflict, portraying the clashes as evidence of Hindu violence against Muslims in India being imported to Britain.

'But it has to be stopped before it spreads to attempt to influence our national politics.'

The claims are likely to provoke a diplomatic storm between London and India at a time when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – himself a practising Hindu – is trying to seal a lucrative post-Brexit trade deal with India.

The Indian High Commission was approached for comment.

www.dailymail.co.uk

Violent ethnic clashes in Leicester were stoked by Modi's party

Violent ethnic clashes in Leicester last year were stoked by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party, UK security sources say.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
P

Predd

So you're telling me, the BJP blatantly violated Britain's sovereignty by masterminding a communal riot on foreign soil? What utter hogwash, it's no secret that the UK authorities and police allowed this whole ordeal to occur.
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
Sunak and Suella are importing Indians by the boat load into the UK and most are settling into Muslim areas with their BJP fascist ideologies. Seems like the Indians have set up the West Indies company and are implementing the British colonial method of control.
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

Feb 28, 2023
Gujaratis can't fight Mirpuris.

Indian government needs to ask Sikhs and Tamil refugees to take on them.
 
P

Predd

Mar 31, 2023
indianexpress.com

Indian-origin UK minister Suella Braverman blames Leicester riots on new migrants

The Indian High Commission in London had also issued a statement at the time expressing concern for the safety of people of Indian-origin targeted in what the local police termed as “serious disorder”.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
www.business-standard.com

UK home secy and her remarks on Indian migrants: Who is Suella Braverman?

Braverman's remarks on Indians overstaying in the UK have reportedly annoyed the officials in New Delhi and the India-UK FTA is on a verge of collapse
www.business-standard.com www.business-standard.com

Moron.

Mirpuris can only fight in mobs of 30 against 1, look how they fared against the BNP when they were left alone or on an equal measure against racist bullies. Can't expect much from folks who view the first four letters of their country as an "abusive" term! I would dig up some old articles and videos of Mirpuris getting abused and beaten to a pulp by White Brits, but it seems most of them have been scrubbed off the internet.

www.scmp.com

British-Pakistanis speak out over slurs, abuse as cricket racism row grows

Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq’s revelations of racial harassment and bullying while playing for Yorkshire County Cricket Club have once again brought to the fore the racism those of South Asian heritage face in Britain.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 
Last edited:
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
OK , what moronic parroting post. Suella talks about restricting unskilled workers and restricting immigration then why is she allowing unskilled Indians to get education and skills into the UK and why the open doors for Ukrainian asylum seekers? Hypocrite and bigoted comes to mind.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

May 29, 2012
Don't be a clown

You can always find some videos of anything, you can find videos of women beating men, cats beating dogs, etc
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

Sep 18, 2012
ab sleazy tabloids ka sahara lena pard ra h ? :lol:

4204i2.jpg
 
PradoTLC

PradoTLC

Mar 17, 2007
these hendooo RSS start trouble where ever they are.
 

